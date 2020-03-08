The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Sunday the death of a Chandler man who was critically injured in a January single-vehicle crash in Lincoln County.
Rustin Eric Bender, 30, died Feb. 26, a little more than a month after he was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for injuries suffered when he was ejected 70 feet from his vehicle on Jan. 19.
Troopers say Bender took a curve on Oklahoma 66 near County Road 910 too fast, causing his vehicle to run off the road and overturn twice, striking a creek embankment and power line support wire before coming to rest on top of the guardrail, the report states.
Bender was not wearing his seatbelt, and his airbags did not deploy, according to the report. His condition at the time remains under investigation.