Charges against a man accused of murder and a woman accused of being an accessory to an August fatal shooting in Tulsa were dismissed after a witness failed to appear in court in late December.
Mitchell Carter, 30, and Latrecia McKnight, 42, had all charges dismissed against them on New Year’s Eve in the case of Elijah Lindsey’s death.
Lindsey, 39, died in a hospital days after he was shot in the head in what police described as a home invasion in the 3100 block of East Xyler Street.
There was a familial dispute over the residence, and Lindsey’s family said they had been told a “distant relative,” Carter, was sent over on behalf of another family member because of the dispute, according to police reports.
McKnight was arrested in October on allegations that she had loaned Carter a means of transportation to the house and lied to detectives when attempting to corroborate Carter’s false alibi.
She was charged with accessory to murder, and Carter was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and battery, first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Sally VanSchenk, a spokeswoman for the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, said the case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled.
“We expect to refile charges once further investigation is completed,” VanSchenk said.