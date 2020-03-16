Aerial (copy)

Aerial photo of the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on August 3, 2018. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file

All Cherokee Nation casinos and hotels, including the massive Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, will close until the end of March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the tribe announced Monday afternoon.

Operations were to close at 11:59 p.m. Monday, the tribe said, calling it an act of "uwohiyuhi," the Cherokee word for "respect."

“For the Cherokee Nation, our first priority is our people and making sure our citizens, employees and patrons are safe and cared for during this pandemic," said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

The Cherokee announcement came half an hour after the Chickasaw Nation declared that it was closing its casinos until at least the end of March.

Both tribes will continue to pay casino employees, officials said.

“It is imperative we continue working together," Chickasaw Gov. Anoatubby said, "to meet the challenges this outbreak presents to the health and well-being of people across the world.”

Chickasaw hotels will remain open, but hotel restaurants will limit seating to no more than 50 people at a time, officials said. Casino restaurants will close along with the casinos, officials said.

