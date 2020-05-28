We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Cherokee Nation announced its first spending plan for some of the $8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, with $332 million going to the tribe’s operations, safety precautions, economic recovery and health programs.

In a news release Thursday, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the “Respond, Recover and Rebuild” spending plan a vital part of the tribe’s future amid “the worst crisis of our generation.”

“We strove to make the Cherokee Nation’s infrastructure safer, and we did everything in our power to offer relief to Cherokee citizens through our vital programs, allowing us to persevere through this trial, heal together, and rebuild as a stronger tribe and community,” Hoskin said. “The COVID-19 Respond, Recover and Rebuild spending plan is the crucial next step in our approach to recovering and rebuilding the great Cherokee Nation.”

The spending plan is in it earliest stages, with more details to come to the Council of the Cherokee Nation and citizens in the following weeks, according to a news release.

In the plan, $100 million will help restore the tribe’s operations. Cherokee Nation Businesses suspended operations in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened but continued to pay employees.

Another $100 million will also pay for personnel protective equipment for employees’ return to work, as well as expanding or retrofitting some facilities to allow for social distancing. The tribe will also invest in IT infrastructure in anticipation of a potential second-wave of COVID-19, according to a news release.

The remainder is earmarked for recovery efforts and the tribe’s ongoing response to COVID-19, including what’s reportedly the largest emergency food distribution effort in the tribe’s history.

Thirty-two million dollars will also complete health projects like the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation and Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center, and a potential future epidemiological center.

