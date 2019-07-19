Cherokee Hospital Expansion

The grant, through the Department of Health and Human Services' Residency Planning and Development Program, is part of Cherokee's undertaking with the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences to train rural health care professionals.

A $750,000 federal grant has been awarded the Cherokee Nation to establish a family practice residency program at the W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah.

The Cherokee Nation's grant application says it and OSUCHS will "develop program curriculum, train faculty and staff, obtain program accreditation, and recruit a diverse cohort of residents to begin classes at W.W. Hastings in the fall of 2020."

The program has gained accreditation since the grant application was filed, officials said.

