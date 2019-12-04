OKLAHOMA CITY — The head of the largest gaming tribe in Oklahoma has told the federal agency which oversees tribal gaming that any effort to disrupt its operations would be an "intolerable risk" to the tribe and its citizens.
In a Tuesday letter to the U.S. Department of Interior, Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby explained the tribe’s position in an ongoing dispute with the state over tribal gaming compacts, but said he was not asking for any action from the federal agency at this time.
The Department of Interior approves compacts between states and tribes. The agency approved the initial Oklahoma tribal gaming compacts in 2005.
Tribes and Gov. Kevin Stitt are currently in a standoff over the gaming compacts, which bring in millions of dollars to the state.
Stitt believes the compacts expire Jan. 1 and need to be renegotiated. Tribes believe the compacts automatically renew.
In his letter to the federal agency, Anoatubby says a “formal dispute may be imminent.”
The Chickasaw Nation, Choctaw Nation and Cherokee Nation retained the Washington, D.C.-based law firm WilmerHale for a legal opinion on renewal of the compacts, which was written by former U.S. Solicitor Seth P. Waxman.
Waxman, in a Nov. 26 letter to tribal leaders, said governor’s position is not defensible and that the compacts automatically renew.
In his letter, Anoatubby told the Department of Interior that “any attempt to disrupt our Tribal government gaming operations would present an intolerable risk of injury to the Chickasaw Nation and its citizens.”
“Accordingly, we reserve our right to take legal action, if necessary, to protect the Chickasaw Nation’s legal and sovereign rights as well as the material interests of our citizens who rely on government programs and services supported by our gaming operation revenues,” the Chickasaw governor wrote.
Donelle Harder, a Stitt senior adviser and spokeswoman, said Wednesday that the state has also been in consistent communications with the Department of Interior and the White House.
"We have sought their guidance on what role the federal agency would play if an agreement is not met by Dec. 31," Harder said. "It doesn't surprise us that the law firm the tribes retained would share their position."
Stitt’s office was asked Tuesday if the governor intends to take any legal action. Tribes have said they will continue gaming operations as normal on Jan. 1 and beyond.
“Gov. Stitt is not planning on taking legal action at this point,” Harder said. “He truly believes and hopes there is opportunity to negotiate before the Jan. 1 deadline.”
Talks between the state and tribes have been continuing, she said.
“We haven’t planned for what takes place Jan. 1 because we want to get the uncertainty resolved,” Harder said.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter in October met with tribal leaders, but no agreements were reached. The tribes declined an offer of arbitration on the compact renewal dispute.
“The attorney general feels they have had some positive conversations,” Harder said.
Hunter’s office on Tuesday declined to comment.
Stitt wants the tribes, who operate more than 130 casinos in the state, to pay more for their exclusivity rights to offer gaming. The governor says rates that currently range from 4 percent to 10 percent from Class III gaming need to be increased. Class III gaming includes slot machines and roulette.
Oklahoma tribes paid the state $148.2 million in fiscal year 2019.