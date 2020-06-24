Toward the end of a Wednesday news conference addressing a surge in COVID-19 cases, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin addressed when and where Tulsa police officers wear masks.
District Two County Commissioner Karen Keith asked Franklin to speak on the matter after hearing his explanation before the news conference, in which the city addressed the highest single-day increase in Tulsa County and statewide since the pandemic began.
“They need to have that facial expression,” Franklin said. “They need people to understand exactly when they tell a person to do something that they are doing that. I don’t want that obscured by a mask. I don’t want anything misconstrued from officers when they are out on the scene giving orders.”
But inside the department’s three uniform divisions and police headquarters, masks are required, Franklin said. The indoor requirement reduces the chance of multiple officers becoming infected if one is exposed to the virus.
“They are mandated when they meet inside of the building for squad meetings,” Franklin said. “I don’t want someone to have come from a wedding and introduce that into the squad room. Then my entire shift is no longer useful out in the field.”
Franklin also said he doesn’t want masks to interfere with officers’ ability to talk on the radio with dispatchers. Likewise, he said dispatchers aren’t wearing masks to keep radio traffic crisp and clear.
Officers are equipped with masks to wear at any time should the need arise, and they are similarly worn when transporting people in patrol cars, Franklin said.