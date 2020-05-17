OKLAHOMA CITY — For five decades, Chief Sergeant-at-Arms Bob Craig has defended the traditions, history and decorum of the upper chamber.
On Thursday, lawmakers honored the man who served under 13 Senate president pro tems and who many forever consider family.
They passed Senate Resolution 13, declaring Craig would leave “an enduring legacy of service and loyalty with the upper chamber of the Legislature.”
He will be the Chief Sergeant Emeritus, remaining but in a reduced capacity.
Current and former lawmakers, staff and family watched.
Craig, 73, of Yukon is an institution in the Senate, known for solving problems and providing historical insight into the legislature.
Former Sen. Ted Fisher, D-Sapulpa, described him as “smart as hell, very discrete” and “not partisan.”
“He is an institution,” said Fisher, who served for 20 years in the Senate. “He knew every rule, knew all Senate procedures.
“He knew all the secrets. He knew where all the bones were buried and never told anybody.”
Craig was a star athlete at McAlester High School.
He then went to the University of Oklahoma where he was a member of the 1968 Orange Bowl championship football team.
Former lawmakers talked about Craig’s imposing figure.
“He has always walked between people who were sort of toe-to-toe and asked them both to take their seats, very gently,” said former Sen. Ben Robinson, D-Muskogee. “He was always a gentleman. Never appeared to be riled by anything.”
“Occasionally, some of the old boys thought they were about to duke it out,” said former Senate President Pro Tem Cal Hobson, D-Lexington. “Nobody wanted to mess with Bob.”
Current Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said that when he was a new lawmaker, his assistant was being harassed by a man who threatened her and followed her around the Capitol.
“I was a naïve freshman,” Treat said. “I remember I walked onto the floor and Bob stopped me and said, ‘Senator, I understand you have a problem.’ ”
Craig told him he was aware of the harassment and asked Treat if Craig could “take care of that problem.”
Treat said he asked Craig to define what taking care of the problem would entail.
“He said, ‘Senator, that definition is up to you,’” Treat said, adding that it embodied Craig’s sense of humor.
Lobbyist Barry K. Moore calls Craig a “prince.”
“He is the kindest, most helpful guy, so accommodating and yet very serious at times,” Moore said. “He devoted his whole life to the Senate. He places the Senate on a very high pedestal.”
Craig was given a chance to speak. His words were limited and to the point.
He said he had been able to serve those who served. Throughout the years, he has watched how hard senators worked, Craig said.
“God love you and let’s go sine die,” he said, referring to ending the legislative session.
FEATURED VIDEO
Gallery: Phase 2 of reopening Oklahoma began Friday; a look at the numbers