...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 31 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
&&
A mural by artist James Mosher is pictured in Chicago. In Oklahoma, child care professionals say low enrollment and trouble getting supplies are among the COVID-19-related issues putting stress on the industry. Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 700 child care center and homes in the state were “inactive” as the week began, shuttering spots for tens of thousands of children, state human services officials said Monday.
Representatives from the state’s child care industry say low enrollment, trouble getting supplies and reimbursement for children on subsidies are among the COVID-19-related issues that are putting stress on their businesses.
As of last Friday, 747 child care centers and homes that could have served 39,586 children were inactive, said Jennifer Towell, Department of Human Services director of child care services. Of those, 25 had reopened by Monday, she said.
“Inactive status is a status we have to allow people to remain licensed, but not take kids for a designated reason,” Towell said.
Some reasons for inactive status include illness, maternity leave or vacation, she said.
A facility that goes inactive can reopen the next day, while homes and centers that close have to go through the application process to reopen, she said.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the state had 2,987 facilities with a capacity for 117,423 children, said Casey White, a DHS spokeswoman.
White said the closures are temporary.
Kathy Cronemiller is the legislative chairwoman for the Oklahoma Child Care Association, which has about 500 members.
She said some facilities have closed because enrollment is low.
Some operators, especially in rural areas, also are having difficulty obtaining groceries and other supplies, she said.
Towell said the agency has worked with vendors and grocers to mitigate the supply shortage. For example, the agency can provide documentation to show grocers that put limits on products that the facility should be granted an exception. In addition, the agency has worked with a vendor in an effort to increase available supplies, Towell said.
Cronemiller said more parents are working from home in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus and caring for children there, Cronemiller said.
Also, some parents discontinued sending children to daycare because they are afraid a child will contract the virus and spread it to a family member, perhaps someone who is at high risk, she said.
Her facilities are taking temperatures of children and have increased cleaning efforts, she said.
Cronemiller said she operates six facilities in Oklahoma City that have a capacity for 1,300 children, but currently only have 400 kids.
Due to social distancing guidelines that say groups of more than 10 should not assemble, child care facilities are now using more of their available space and staff, she said.
Celeste Hacker is president of the Oklahoma Child Care Association. She is from Sand Springs and operates two facilities.
She said many facilities take children who are subsidized by the Department of Human Services.
While some parents pay a weekly or a monthly rate regardless of attendance, facilities are not reimbursed fully for children on subsidies when they do not attend the facility on a regular basis, Hacker said.
The Department of Human Services told facilities to charge a holding fee, but parents relying on a subsidy can barely make the co-payment let alone come up with a holding fee, Hacker said.
“I would highly recommend that DHS pay the weekly rate for every child enrolled on a subsidy instead of the daily rate,” Hacker said.
Towell denied that DHS had told anyone to charge a holding fee.
“These are private, independent businesses and they have the right to charge that,” she said “We don’t pay that. It is not an allowable expense by us so we do not cover that.”
Effective April 1, the agency changed rates to cover some absent days for children receiving assistance, Towell said.
Towell said the agency is encouraging parents who receive assistance to still use child care even if they do not have a job because it provides stability for children to be in an educational setting.
Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic
Altered Lives: Zookeepers
Altered Lives: Real estate agents Josh Rainwater and Kim Vining
Altered Lives: Area schools and students
Altered Lives: Tulsa pastors
Altered Lives: Gym co-owner Jaime Espalin
Altered Lives: Sanitation worker Doug Kackowski
Altered Lives: Personal trainer Jason Montroy
Altered Lives: Cinema owner Mike Mendenhall
Altered Lives: Elementary teacher Akela Leach
Altered Lives: Food Bank executive director Lori Long