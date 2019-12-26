A child was shot at least once Thursday at an east Tulsa apartment complex.
Tulsa police were called about 4:25 p.m. to an Urgent Care facility, located near East 29th Street and Garnett Road, after the child was brought in suffering from the gunshot wound, police on scene said.
Emergency responders transported the child, whose age was not known Thursday evening, to a hospital in an unknown condition. Responding officers were also dispatched to The Meadows apartments, located near the medical care facility, after receiving reports of a shooting there.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.