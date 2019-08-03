The Christian Ministers Alliance will hold its annual Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, 3666 N. Peoria Ave.
The event, also sponsored by the NAACP’s Tulsa chapter, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Tulsa Police Department and DHS, will give school supplies and food to needy students who attend area public schools.
The group is seeking donations of school uniforms and backpacks, as well as school supplies such as crayons, pencils, pens, spiral notebooks, notebook paper, and binders.
It also needs food items donated as well.
For more information or to schedule a donation, call the Rev. W.R. Casey at (918) 951-7407 or (918)-902-1374.
The Christian Ministers Alliance is a 501© nonprofit organization. Monetary donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.