The Christian Ministers Alliance is seeking donations for its yearly Easter giveaway.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 7 at Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church, 2001 W. Newton St.
It will help families of low-income students from eight Union Public Schools, four Bixby Public Schools and 60 Tulsa Public Schools, according to the Rev. W.R. Casey, president of the Christian Ministers Alliance.
Casey said the drive in need of chickens, turkeys, hams, green beans, corn, bell pepper, bread, cereal, milk and other food items..
This is the 38th year the Christian Ministers Alliance has held the giveaway.
Anyone with questions can call Casey at 918-951-7407.
Those wishing to donate money can send checks to CMA Inc., P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.