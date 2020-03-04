Former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate Christopher Barnett said Wednesday he regretted shooting a process server outside his south Tulsa home in July.
Despite that expression of remorse, Barnett maintained he should remain free from prison because he felt threatened by the process server’s presence on his porch and asserted he had no desire to kill him.
“If I was trying to kill him, I would have emptied the entire clip,” he told Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier during cross-examination in Barnett’s trial for a charge of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Collier countered that the process server, who was shot in his left elbow, likely would have sustained a more serious injury if his elbow wasn’t positioned over his chest at the time.
“I was aiming for the leg and I hit him in the elbow, so that’s a pretty bad shot,” Barnett replied.
The process server testified Tuesday and said the July 24 shooting, though not life-threatening, caused partial loss of mobility in his left arm.
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office rested its case Wednesday after calling eight witnesses.
Barnett was the sole defense witness and spent about an hour on the witness stand, with Collier accusing him on multiple occasions of lying — or, in Barnett’s version, “embellishing” — what took place in interviews on July 25 with two Tulsa television news reporters.
“I was just glad to be alive,” Barnett said of his statements to the media. “I was still going through a very traumatic experience. I couldn’t tell you why other than it was very traumatic.”
In one of those interviews, jurors heard Barnett say the process server was “trying to break into my house” and that he shot him after “he turns around and goes for the gun.” Barnett also called the gunshot wound a “grazing” and said, “I’m glad I took the action I did” because “I was about to die.”
But video footage from surveillance cameras at Barnett’s home do not show the process server flashing or otherwise publicizing having a handgun. The process server said Tuesday he had a concealed handgun in a holster on his right rear waistband, which a Tulsa firefighter on Wednesday testified he handed to a police officer before the process server went to a local hospital.
Tulsa Police Sgt. Pat McLain said investigators determined the process server dropped Barnett’s legal documents about 37½ feet away from the front door. The videos show the man dropped the papers in Barnett’s front yard at about the same time he was shot.
“If I knew then what I know now, I would not have shot him,” Barnett said. “I deeply regret what happened.”
However, he continued to question why the process server visited his home just before 9 p.m. during a weekday and did not identify his occupation, saying, “There’s a lot of things that could have been done differently on both sides.”
Collier, during his cross-examination, said audio of the incident showed Barnett lied to the process server when he told him he was at the wrong house to serve documents. Barnett responded, “In my own home, I can lie” and later asserted he had a legal right to use force because he thought the process server was pulling a gun on him.
The comment prompted Collier to ask Barnett whether he believed he would be entitled to shoot a mailman who had a weapon on his property while delivering letters.
“That’s a great question. I would Google search it, but you might use that against me,” Barnett said. He told Assistant Public Defender Jason Lollman earlier that he, out of frustration, initiated a Google search in March about killing a process server for trespassing — saying the search was related to a negative experience with a different person.
The prosecution has used that search and a Facebook status a month earlier as proof Barnett has a problem with process servers and intended to harm the man who went to his doorstep in July.
District Judge Tracy Priddy on Monday allowed information about the Facebook post and Google search to be a part of the trial, determining it could give jurors a “complete picture” of the situation.
Barnett testified that the glass pane on his front door was textured, which he said warped his perception of the process server’s movements. That, according to him, played a role in him believing the process server pulled out a gun.
“I should not have done it because I now know he did not pull a gun,” Barnett told Collier. “But I was threatened by him being on my property.”
Jurors will receive the case for deliberations on Thursday. Barnett faces up to life in prison if convicted.