State Sen. Joseph Silk, R-Broken Bow, said Thursday he will leave the Legislature next year to enter the Republican primary in the 2nd Congressional District, presumably against four-term incumbent Markwayne Mullin.
Mullin, who was criticized last year for seeking a fourth term after pledging not to, hasn’t made known his plans for 2020.
In a written statement, Silk said he decided to leave the Legislature because of its “very liberal” leadership.
“I have come to the conclusion my energy and efforts will be best ... utilized elsewhere,” Silk said in the statement.
During his five years in the Senate, Silk has been known for his hard-line positions on abortion, guns and taxes. Those positions have often put him at odds with the leadership of his own party.
Mullin, a Westville plumbing company owner and rancher, emerged from a crowded GOP primary in 2012 to win the vacant District 2 seat. He’s easily won re-election three times since.