In announcing the city’s new affordable housing strategy Thursday, Mayor G.T. Bynum began by explaining in stark terms why the plan is needed.
“Right now a third of Tulsans are spending more than 30% of their take-home pay on housing costs,” Bynum said during a City Hall press conference. “Tulsa ranks 11th in the country when it comes to eviction rates. Homelessness is rising by all accounts that we view.”
The strategy, created in cooperation with dozens of local nonprofits, developers and other stakeholders, was built to address four key objectives: to strengthen neighborhoods, preserve and develop affordable housing opportunities, reduce evictions and lower the number of homeless.
“We know that where everybody has decent, safe, affordable places to live, economies can thrive,” said Becky Gligo, the city’s housing policy director. “… When housing is threatened, it is hard to think of almost anything else.”
Thousands of Tulsans find themselves in that exact predicament. More than 4,000 affordable housing units are needed to keep up with demand, according to figures provided by the city.
Gligo said addressing the affordable housing shortage is key to tackling its byproducts: evictions and homelessness.
“Ultimately, it’s all interconnected,” she said. “If we have more affordable housing stock and people aren’t pushed into vulnerable situations, then we’ll have less evictions, which will lead to shrinking numbers of homeless.”
The strategy plan is ambitious. It includes six areas of focus and 10 goals. Each goal is accompanied by a plan of action and metrics by which to measure the city’s progress.
The goals include working with A Way Home for Tulsa to implement its strategic plan to reduce homelessness; aligning incentives and developing incentives to support affordable housing in new developments; and increasing home ownership by realigning federal and local funds to turn more vacant and abandoned properties into habitable structures.
The ultimate goal of the strategy, Gligo said, is to relieve the stress rent and mortgage payments can cause some Tulsans.
“If we want people to live here, stay here and thrive, then they need to live in adequate housing without worrying once they pay their rent or mortgage, how are they going to pay for their groceries, or health care, or anything like that,” she said.
The strategic plan includes several initiatives to address the city’s high eviction rate. Among them is a possible landlord licensing program, a component Gligo acknowledged could be controversial.
The program would be formed in cooperation with and require buy-in from property managers and property owners, she said.
“We are going to assume compliance, and we are going to work to support landlords to stay in compliance,” she said. “And it will only be after continued demonstration of noncompliance that is egregious that the city would take any action.”
The strategy's other measures to reduce evictions include creation of a stronger landlord/tenant ordinance that makes clear the rights of both parties, and examination of whether to make Tulsa a tenant-right-to-counsel city.
The city intends to implement the plan in an equitable manner, Gligo said, with an emphasis on reinvesting in neighborhoods harmed by years of exclusionary housing practices.
“We’re correcting that with great intention,” she said.
City officials also announced Thursday that Gligo will take a leadership role in implementing A Way Home for Tulsa's strategic plan for reducing homelessness in Tulsa. The nonprofit comprises more than 30 member organizations working in Tulsa to help the homeless and those at risk of being homeless.
The announcement was in keeping with the city's message Thursday that implementation of the strategy would require broad community involvement.
Jeff Hall, vice president of inter-governmental affairs for Tulsa Housing Authority, was one of about two-dozen stakeholders who attended Thursday's press conference.
"The only way it's going to happen is to spread it (the work) across the city," he said.