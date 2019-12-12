The city of Tulsa announced a comprehensive strategy Thursday to ensure affordable housing for all residents.
The strategy sets out 10 goals, plans to achieve them, and metrics by which to measure the city’s progress.
The strategy will be implemented over the next four years.
Here are the goals:
- Give neighborhoods tools and training to determine their own community development initiatives.
- Work with Tulsa Public Schools, Tulsa Housing Authority and other organizations to implement holistic and sustainable neighborhood revitalization efforts.
- Develop and implement tools to prevent displacement in neighborhoods.
- Refine strategies and create new approaches to improve housing stock and promote quality affordable housing.
- Align existing incentives and develop new incentives to support affordable housing in new developments.
- Streamline department processes for trusted developers committed to the city’s affordable housing goals.
- Increase home ownership by realigning federal and local funds to turn more vacant and abandoned properties into habitable structures.
- Create a coalition of local agencies to develop intervention and education programs to address eviction crisis.
- Work to identify, recruit and support landlords committed to providing decent, safe and sanitary housing.
- Work with A Way Home for Tulsa to ensure its strategic plan to homelessness in Tulsa rare, brief and non-recurring.