City councilors on Wednesday approved a resolution stating the city’s support for a woman’s right to breastfeed and express milk on public property and in public facilities.
The resolution also spells out measures the city will undertake to encourage and facilitate breastfeeding and breast expression.
One measure calls for the city to “support the implementation of a network of places (for) breastfeeding and breast expression facilities with no purchase obligation and encourage restaurants and store operators to value breastfeeding and breast expression in their establishments.”
Another expresses the city’s intent to “implement a pro-breastfeeding and pro-breast expression policy in all of its public places and make it known to all managers, employees and the general population.”
Councilor Kara Joy McKee, who sponsored the resolution, brought her nearly 6-month-old, Tsula Perry-McKee, to Wednesday night’s meeting.
“It is really, really important that we encourage this and we support parents who want to breastfeed,” she said.
Councilor Lori Decter Wright said she was happy to see the city address the issue.
“I breastfed both of my children, and there was not always a welcoming feeling out in public,” she said.
Oklahoma is one of 30 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands that exempt breastfeeding from public indecency laws and one of 29 states that have laws related to breastfeeding at work, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures website.
August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month.