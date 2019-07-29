A City Council subcommittee and the Mayor’s Office are working on a proposed short-term rental ordinance that would remove one of the key recommendations of the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, city officials said Monday.
The Planning Commission recommended in April that owners of properties used solely as Airbnbs or other short-term rentals be required to go before the city’s Board of Adjustment for a special exception to the zoning code.
The Planning Commission is a recommending body, so the City Council is not legally bound to follow its recommendations, and Councilor Cass Fahler said Monday that the proposed ordinance would not include the special exception requirement.
“We don’t feel (it’s fair that) someone who is highly represented could cause enough stink to get a resident not to have the opportunity” to offer a home for short-term rental while another resident elsewhere in the city might have no opposition and could operate a short-term rental, Fahler said.
Instead, the ordinance calls for hiring a new city employee whose job it would be to oversee and enforce the city’s short-term rental regulations. The position would be paid for with revenue raised through a fee for a license that every short-term rental operator would have to obtain. Enforcement fines also would be used to fund the position.
Fahler said he expects there to be two types of licenses — one for an owner-occupied short-term rental and another for a property where the owner is not present.
“The licensing fee (for a nonowner-occupied rental) would be a little bit higher, and they would be under a little bit more scrutiny since the owner would not be occupying the property,” the city councilor said.
The other councilors working on the proposed ordinance are Kara Joy McKee and Ben Kimbro.
Planning Commission staff have estimated that at least 300 Airbnbs or other short-term rentals are operating in Tulsa. But that estimate is likely low. Airbnb.com alone lists more than 300 properties in Tulsa.
Fahler said he’s confident that having a single employee to monitor and enforce short-term rentals would be sufficient.
“We think so, and in the event that it doesn’t and the licenses really take off, then we would have the funding to just add an additional staffing member in order to cover that,” he said. “We are not concerned about that.”
The proposed short-term ordinance would include a number of regulations intended to protect neighborhoods, Fahler said, including prohibiting guests from parking on the street or using the property for weddings or other large gatherings.
“We believe in the short-term rental the people have to keep them up a lot better” than long-term rentals, he said. “They have a continual review process (online by those who have stayed there). … If they start to get downgraded, that creates a dilemma for them to be able to perform in the future.”
Nick Doctor, the city’s chief of economic development and policy, said the Mayor’s Office is working with the subcommittee to ensure that the licensing requirements are matched by “robust enforcement with penalties for nuisance or zoning code violations.”
“We believe this is the strongest option to encourage individuals to visit Tulsa through a growing and increasingly popular method — short term rentals — while also ensuring that neighborhoods are protected and that our nuisance and zoning code provisions are strongly enforced,” Doctor added.
The city’s zoning code does not address short-term rentals such as Airbnb properties, so those businesses have been treated as bed-and-breakfasts and must appear before the city’s Board of Adjustment to get a special exception to the zoning code.
The Board of Adjustment has received 27 requests for such special exceptions, 16 of which were approved, six denied and five withdrawn.
The short-term rental regulations being contemplated for Tulsa would be different from those in Oklahoma City.
Regulations approved by that city’s City Council in January require short-term rental operators to get a special exception to the zoning code if the property is not their primary residence. Special exceptions are also required for short-term rentals in Historic Preservation Districts there.
Twitter: @aWorldofKC