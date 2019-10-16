Saying it needs to act after examining racial and gender disparities in policing outcomes related to the expansive Equality Indicators reports, Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin made clear Wednesday that the monthslong discussions will hopefully lead to meaningful activity in reducing inequities.
"We absolutely have to act on everything we've heard from the community and the experts and the panelists," said Lakin following a meeting at City Hall. "Without action, all we've done is receive information and that isn't going to help us very much."
The City Council agreed to hold the special meetings after more than 50 local residents, including Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, joined the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund last year in demanding that the council hold public meetings to examine the results of the 2018 Equality Indicators report.
Since then, the nine-member city government group held four meetings beginning in June through September that probed four sections of the Equality Indicators reports which focused on racial and gender disparities in police arrests of juveniles; racial and gender disparities in police use of force; and minority and gender representation in the Tulsa Police Department.
Now that the exhaustive meetings and discussions regarding the reports are completed, the City Council will turn its attention to formulating a plan from all the data and information it received to directly involve the Mayor's Office, members of the city court system, Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan and even county officials, in outlining strategies that would lead to direct change.
"We have to create an action plan and really dig down more into the information we've already heard and bring (Mayor G.T. Bynum), the judicial side and Tulsa County into the conversation and start what will be done to change the outcomes," Lakin said.
The Equality Indicator reports measure dozens of equality indicators, not just those related to public safety and law enforcement, that compare “outcomes of groups likely to experience inequalities, such as racial minorities, to groups less likely to experience them, such as whites." The indicators are scored on a scale of 1 to 100, with 1 representing complete inequality and 100 representing full equality.
The city’s score for Race and Officer Use of Force was 20 out of 100. The Equality Indicators report found that blacks are five times more likely to be victims of officer use of force than Hispanics, and whites are half as likely to experience use of force by police than blacks.
The city’s score improved to 34 in the 2019 report, with blacks three times more likely to experience officer use of force than either Hispanic/Latinos or whites.
City councilors are expected to hold weekly meetings that will involve revisiting key initiatives from previously discussed Equality Indicators topics in an effort to determine what changes realistically can be accomplished.
The goal, at least an immediate one, is to move ahead with some form of actions by early 2020, said Lakin. Some proposed changes, though, could take a year or more to implement. That's because councilors as a whole have limited powers to bring whatever proposals to fruition.
"We can only use negotiating techniques and advocacy techniques we have that comes with just being people and government representatives," Lakin said.