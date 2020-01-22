Tulsa’s nine city councilors are divided over whether the city should be participating in the “Live PD” television show.
The popular A&E program follows police officers from cities across the country in “almost real time” as they respond to calls.
Three councilors adamantly favor the city’s involvement; three adamantly oppose it; one is torn; another won’t say; and another says she can’t say because she hasn’t seen the show.
Councilor Kara Joy McKee is one of those adamantly opposed to having Tulsa police be part of the program. She sees it as exploitative and a poor reflection on the city and state.
“Not only does the exploitation of these individuals for entertainment ring of gladiator sports, which I find very distasteful, it absolutely exploits people in their most vulnerable moments,” McKee said.
Councilor Lori Decter Wright, another opponent of the city’s involvement in the show, scoffs at the notion that it provides an authentic view of what officers do.
“It’s a TV show. It’s produced, edited, and anyone who says reality TV is a documentarian reflection of something is not fully understanding of how reality TV works,” she said.
The show not only reflects poorly on Tulsa, Wright said, but it is being broadcast at the very moment the city is working to improve relations between the police and the community through the Equality Indicators reports and programs such as Project Trust and the Police Activities League.
“We’re trying to peel the curtain back and be more transparent, but then out of the other side of your mouth you’re saying it’s OK to continue to keep this contract, even though we have heard from multiple people in the community, especially in parts of the community we’re trying to build trust in, that this is not going in the right direction,” Wright said.
“What is the message we’re sending? It’s kind of like, if you’re going to talk the talk, you have to walk the walk.”
Councilors Cass Fahler, Connie Dodson and Ben Kimbro favor the city’s participation in “Live PD.”
Each thinks the program provides a good window into what police officers face on the streets and that it does not give the city a black eye.
“Any major city has crime,” Dodson said. “And you’re going to have police interacting with those people that are committing crimes. … They (police) are doing their job, and no major city is devoid of that.”
The councilors acknowledged that people are sometimes shown at their worst moments, but just as often, they say, officers are seen de-escalating situations and helping people in need.
“I have seen time and time again where an officer has shown grace or has shown mercy to individuals that needed it, so long as they are respectful and compliant and honest,” Fahler said. “So I do not believe we are victimizing people.”
For all their passion on the subject, city councilors have no legal say in whether or not the city participates in the show. The contract is between the city of Tulsa and Big Fish Entertainment LLC, a production company, and does not go before the City Council for its consideration.
The man who signed the agreement on behalf of the city, Mayor G.T. Bynum, is all for it. Asked directly at a recent town hall meeting whether he would cancel the agreement, the mayor said no.
“I will not,” he said, “because I think it is important for the people to see what our officers actually deal with out in the field.”
Kimbro on Tuesday praised the mayor for his unequivocal response.
“In a very transparent way, this program shows the dangerous and extremely challenging work TPD undertakes with professionalism,” Kimbro said. “Consistently, our officers respond to citizens at their worst and amidst crisis, and they do it in an admirable way that balances dignity and respect with public safety and the enforcement of the law.”
Councilor Phil Lakin would not say whether he believes the city should participate in the program. But he watches it often and says he thinks it reflects well on the city and the officers who protect it.
“I watch it because I can’t ride along with our officers all the time. I want to see what our officers and officers across the country are encountering and how our department stacks up,” he said. “And I am mighty proud of what I see our department do, especially compared to others.”
Lakin represents District 8 in south Tulsa. He said “Live PD” — unlike what some people have argued — follows officers into all parts of town, not just those areas with high crime rates.
“I’ve seen my own district and the Riverside Division on ‘Live PD’ as much as I have seen other parts of town,” he said.
Across town, in historically black north Tulsa, City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper sees things differently.
“I think it exploits our community,” she said. “I think they make a concerted effort to film in the black, brown and poor parts of the community.”
Hall-Harper, like her colleague Lori Decter Wright, can’t understand why the city would choose to be part of such a program at this point in Tulsa’s history.
“We are in a critical point in time as it relates to policing in America,” she said. “And I think Tulsa can do much better without having that dynamic involved in the conversation.”
Tulsa Police Sgt. Shane Tuell said Tuesday that “Live PD” is spending two weeks in each of the city’s police divisions — Mingo Valley, Riverside and Gilcrease.
“They (‘Live PD’) have no say in who they ride with or what calls the officer responds to,” Tuell said.
“Our hope is that this allows ‘Live PD’ to see a cross-section of our entire community, see the different calls an officer responds to, and to see the professionalism in our officers.”
Councilor Crista Patrick said she struggles with the issue because she can see both the pros and cons of the program. She believes that it shows Tulsa police officers in a fairly good light, but she’s not comfortable with showing people at their worst moments.
“I don’t think a lot of young people, especially, realize how much hurt that can cause them forever, that they (‘Live PD’) own that footage,” she said.
“They could grow up to get their life straightened up and not have any more trouble, and some day they could be at their daughter’s school and it could be shown.”
Councilor Jeannie Cue said she was not in a position to comment because she hasn’t seen the show.
“I know I get a lot of residents that enjoy it,” she said, “but then I hear a lot of people who come to the council that don’t agree.”
