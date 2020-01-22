'Live PD' Q&A

What is 'Live PD?'

"Live PD" is a television program on the A&E Channel that shows “almost live” footage of police officers from across the country responding to calls.

Who produces the show?

Big Fish Entertainment LLC

How is it filmed?

"Live PD" crews — a camera person, an audio person, and a producer — follow Tulsa police officers — and other officers from around the country — as they respond to calls.

Does TPD have a say in what is broadcast?

A Tulsa police officer at the police station monitors the live video footage as it is being filmed and can disallow footage in real time if deemed appropriate. TPD can disallow footage for several reasons, including safety concerns and to ensure that undercover officers and confidential investigative tactics are not made public.

The producer and the television network for which the show is being produced have final say regarding creative content of the "Live PD" series.

Does 'Live PD' film across the entire city?

Yes. "Live PD" is spending two weeks in each of the city’s police divisions — Mingo Valley, Riverside and Gilcrease.

Who authorizes the city’s involvement with the show?

The agreement is between the city of Tulsa and Big Fish Entertainment. The mayor signs the contract on behalf of the city.

Does the City Council have any say?

No, other than to express their views on the subject.

How long is the agreement for?

The agreement is for one year, ending in September 2020.

Can the city end the agreement?

Yes, with a 45-day written notice.

Is the city or the Police Department paid for participating in the program?

No.

Who owns the 'Live PD' footage?

Big Fish Entertainment has exclusive rights to the "Live PD" film footage, still photography and other content and can use it in perpetuity, across the world, as often as it would like.

Is the Police Department involved in getting, when necessary, citizens’ permission to provide their names and other personnel identification information?

No. "Live PD," not the Tulsa Police Department, is responsible for securing waivers from individuals whose names and other personal information "Live PD" wants to include on the show. A person’s image or likeness can be used without the person’s permission if the incident filmed is on public property.