Mayor G.T. Bynum said Friday he has no plans to cancel public events at city facilities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic but indicated that could change if the virus begins spreading throughout the city.
The state of Oklahoma has had three identified cases, including two from Tulsa County. Each of the county patients tested positive after returning from trips to Italy.
“At this point, based on CDC guidance, the fact that there is no evidence of ‘community spread’ in Tulsa, our public events and gatherings continue as normal,” Bynum said. “Should there be a single instance of proven 'community spread' in this community, I will work with the Tulsa Health Department and my colleagues at Tulsa County to address that issue very aggressively.”
Bynum and other local government and health officials held a press conference Friday at the Tulsa Health Department to update the public on their coordinated efforts to respond to the crisis.
Bynum said the city is well positioned to continue providing uninterrupted water, sewer, and trash services should the COVID-19 virus become widespread.
“We spent much of this week testing out those continuity of operations plans, specifically relative to this kind of threat because we want to stay ahead and we want to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” the mayor said.
To address the potential of an economic downturn and the resulting dip in city revenues, Bynum said he has issued a hiring freeze and temporarily halted city employees’ work-related travel.
Other news from the press conference:
Dr. Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department, said he expects COVID-19 to eventually spread in the community beyond those individuals believed to have contracted it overseas.
“We know flu, common cold viruses, they are all through the community, spread the same way,” he said. “So the possibilities are good it will happen.”
Sheriff Vic Regalado said the Tulsa County Jail is holding approximately 1,200 inmates, “many of whom already have compromised immune systems and other health issues.”
Jail staff and inmates are being trained on adequate “housekeeping protocols,” Regalado said, and plans are in place to address staffing needs should the virus spread.
The jail has pods available to quarantine inmates found to have COVID-19.
“We believe that we are fully equipped and ready in the event of a widespread event,” the sheriff said.
Regalado urged people who call 911 for assistance to inform the dispatcher if they have symptoms that could be associated with COVID-19.
“So that when our first-responders show up they are adequately protected to arrive at your house and assist you,” Regalado.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin encouraged people to file police reports online or by phone when there is no suspect in the case.
He said the department is prepared to continue providing service regardless of what lies ahead.
“If you need immediate assistance don’t hesitate to dial 911,” he said. “Police, fire and medical stand by ready to respond as normal.”
Featured news video: Mayor G.T. Bynum gives and update on coronavirus preparations.