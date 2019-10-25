A new facility that will bring Air National Guard members from around the country to train on state-of-the-art flight simulators was officially introduced Friday to the public who helped fund it.
City of Tulsa, state and military officials joined others from the community Friday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house celebrating completion of the new Air Guard Mission Training Center at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base.
The $35 million project was built in part with $9.4 million in Vision Tulsa funds.
“This is a great day and I think it represents the success of true partnerships,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
He added that when the project was first included in the Vision Tulsa package, he was “impressed how excited Tulsans were just at the opportunity to help out the Oklahoma Air National Guard. People love the Air National Guard. They were excited because it gave them an opportunity to do something to help our National Guard in their mission here in our city.”
The project broke ground in September 2017. It was the first Vision Tulsa project to do so, Bynum said, “because we knew how important it was to Tulsa that we get it done as quickly as we could. And on time and under budget, which we love to hear that.”
Joining Bynum in speaking, Oklahoma Adjutant General Michael Thompson said: “Thank you city of Tulsa for your contribution and commitment to this program. … It’s amazing that two years ago (we broke ground) and now today we’re sitting in a state-of-the-art facility that no one else in the National Guard has.”
The new facility will eventually house four cutting-edge flight simulators, which officials say will provide fighter pilots with realistic air combat training.
Tulsa’s 138th Fighter Wing will be the first Air National Guard unit in the country to receive the new simulator technology, officials said.
“The way our Air Force remains skilled and trained and ready are places like this,” Thompson said. “Instead of going across country and dragging airplanes, they will come here to Tulsa. And they’ll come in cranking, and when their number’s called they’ll be able to go out there and handle any challenge.”
The Vision Tulsa sales tax renewal package was approved by voters in 2016. The $884 million in projects target economic development, education, public safety, streets and transportation needs citywide.
“We want to make sure that we're doing all we can in Tulsa to put this facility in the best position it can be," Bynum added. "Because we're talking about not just civic pride, we're talking about over 1,200 jobs that are here in Tulsa thanks to our National Guard.”