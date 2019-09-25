With a snip of golden scissors, Mayor G.T. Bynum and Councilor Kara Joy McKee dedicated downtown Tulsa’s first fully implemented bike lane on Third Street.
Paid for in part with Vision funds and Improve Our Tulsa, the bike lane extends from Houston Avenue to Lansing Avenue across downtown.
Bynum said the lanes are a first step in changing how Tulsans get around downtown. The lanes come as a result of the city’s walkability study, and Bynum said it revealed how the city can cater to different kinds of commutes.
“A lot of the time getting around downtown Tulsa, it can seem like you need to get in a car and drive from one spot to another,” Bynum said. “Whereas if you were in a different city that is more densely populated, you feel like you can walk there when it’s the same distance.
“What we found in our study is that you need to have things to facilitate people to get from one place to another. ... One of the big things is we wanted to have more bicycle access with buffered bike lanes downtown.”
Rather than an extra lane next to parallel-parked cars, the new lanes have a striped buffer between the parking spots and the bike lane. In practice, the buffer should allow car doors to open without putting riders at risk as they pass in the bike lane.
Bynum said the lanes were also designed with electric scooters in mind as part of a push to get riders off sidewalks to make things safer for pedestrians.
Brian Kurtz, director of the Downtown Coordinating Council, said Third Street’s bike lanes will one day stretch as far west as Charles Page Boulevard and east to Lewis Avenue. He said the bike lanes allow greater flexibility and create a more dynamic downtown.
“These are the types of things that our future users of downtown, whether they’re residents or working in buildings, not only desire but demand them to be a part of a functioning downtown,” Kurtz said.
