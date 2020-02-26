Operators of Airbnbs and other short-term rentals would not be required to receive approval from the city’s Board of Adjustment before opening for business, according to the latest ordinance proposal discussed by city councilors Wednesday.
Instead, the proposal calls for operators to pay hundreds of dollars a year to cover the city’s cost to license and regulate the businesses.
Nick Doctor, the city’s chief of community development, worked with a City Council subcommittee to put together the proposed ordinance. He told councilors at a Wednesday morning meeting that the working group focused its efforts on ensuring that neighborhoods would not be negatively affected by the rentals.
“I think we’re saying that from the city’s perspective, we see short-term rentals as a net benefit for the city provided they are acting in a way that doesn’t damage the neighborhood,” Doctor said.
The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted in April to recommend that owners of properties used solely as Airbnbs or other short-term rentals be required to go before the BOA for a special exception to the zoning code. Operators who live in the residence they are renting a portion of would not have been required to go before the BOA.
Doctor said the city’s proposal is intended to address the concern for oversight of short-term rentals reflected in the Planning Commission’s vote while also providing the flexibility the city needs to regulate the growing industry.
“We want to put very strict provisions around those (short-term rentals) for enforcement and compliance,” Doctor said. “So if they are damaging that neighborhood we have clear ways to pull that license, and we also have clear ways to ensure enforcement on our side.”
The ordinance would require short-term rental operators to provide the city with a local contact person who would be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to reported violations of city ordinances at their properties.
The contact person would have one hour to inform the short-term rental operator of the reported violation, and the operator would be required to begin addressing the problem immediately.
A 24-hour hotline would be established to receive complaints regarding short-term rental operations.
Operators found to be in violation of the ordinance would be subject to a fine of no more than $250 for a first offense. Second or subsequent offenses would be punishable by a fine of up to $500, and/or up to 90 days in jail.
The city would have the authority to pull a short-term rental license if the operator or a customer is found in violation of city ordinances — such as those related to noise and parking — three times in a 12-month period.
The licensing and implementation fees would fund an additional Working in Neighborhoods employee responsible for enforcement. The funds would also pay for the city to hire a monitoring company.
Its responsibilities would include, but not be limited to, providing the 24-hour hotline, contacting property owners who are out of compliance with city regulations, and responding to questions about the city’s short-term rental program.
Doctor said there are approximately 600 short-term rentals operating in Tulsa. Under the proposed ordinance, all short-term rental operators would be required to get a license from the city annually at a cost of $75 a year. The businesses would also be required to pay a $300-a-year implementation and compliance fee.
The proposed ordinance is also intended to help level the playing field between short-term rentals and hotels by requiring short-term rentals to collect sales tax as well as the hotel-motel lodging tax.
Several city councilors said they were concerned about how the public would know when a short-term rental was opening in their neighborhood and who to call if a problem arose.
“Having that awareness that one is operating in my neighborhood with a phone number right there saying, ‘This is the number to call if there is a problem,’ would totally alleviate (neighbors’) fears,” said Councilor Crista Patrick.
Doctor told councilors he would work to address those concerns and report back in two weeks, when the short-term rental regulations are expected to be voted on.
The public will have an opportunity to address councilors before the vote.