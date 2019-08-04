JENKS — City leaders are asking for residents’ input as officials plan for what Jenks will look like in decades to come.
Members of the community started working on the “Horizon Jenks Comprehensive Plan” two months ago alongside Houseal Lavigne Associates, a consulting firm that specializes in community planning, urban design and economic development.
At this stage, Jim Beach, Jenks director of planning, said they want to collect data from citizens of various interests and backgrounds to build the plan.
“We’re kind of at the cusp of change right now,” Beach said. “There is the old Jenks kind of going forward that would just continue to stay the old Jenks until we do something a little different.”
By hosting community workshops and collecting feedback from its residents, the city wants to construct a plan that will serve as a strategy for growth over the next 20 years. The scheduled date for completion is summer 2020.
Beach said the plan is meant to act as a blueprint for Jenks’ future.
Development plans will likely explore solutions to generate more sales tax downtown through development and address development opportunities in various parts of the city, as well as updates to the Jenks Riverwalk, he said.
Over the next few months, officials will host community workshops for residents to give feedback and express any additional concerns.
Devin Lavigne, principal and co-founder of Houseal Lavigne Associates, said last month their team hosted a city leaders roundtable where city council members and the planning commission discussed whether people elected to office have the same priorities as other residents.
For the most part, Lavigne said, “everything at this point seems well aligned.”
“Whatever happens, we need to make sure the character and identity of the community is not lost or changed,” Lavigne said “We need to accommodate and encourage strategic investment, development and redevelopment, but not at the cost of losing what the community cherishes, which is its small-town charm.”
Jenks residents Tom and Karen Anderson share a similar opinion.
Both attended the first Horizon Jenks community workshop meeting Thursday night where residents identified concerns facing the city. Attendees also shared specific projects or actions they would like to see undertaken.
“We do not want them to make (Jenks) into something that it is not. If they do it right it is fine, but if they try to bring too much new stuff in, it is going to get rid of old town and we do not want that to happen,” Tom Anderson said.
Another resident asked about the current development schedule for the Jenks Outlet Mall that has remained untouched since its announcement in 2015.
“The only thing that they say is that they are moving on it, but the only thing that is moving is the date that they are going to do it,” Anderson said.
Mayor Robert Lee said future workshops will give officials a glimpse into the priorities of the citizens.
“We are on the cusp of some really great things and to come out of this process with some better direction for where we need to take the city is going to be really valuable for us,” Lee said.
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day