...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 29 EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
OKLAHOMA AND NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.
&&
A lawsuit, filed Monday in Craig County District Court, asks court officials to toss out the city of Vinita’s emergency ordinance for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Josh D. Lee, with Lee Coats Law Firm, along with Cassandra L. Coats and Lauren Crudup, filed the suit on behalf of themselves and their clients, challenging the ordinance approved by the council via a Zoom meeting on April 7.
The “emergency municipal ordinance” placed limits on the number of people who could gather in a location, what people could do outside their homes and instituted a city-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Penalties included a fine of $500, as well as a court administrative fee of $150, and/or imprisonment for up to 30 days.
The plaintiffs in the suit did not make a monetary demand. Instead, the three lawyers and 19 others filed a petition for declaratory relief and injunctive relief against the city, the mayor, City Council, city prosecutor and chief of police.
Lee said the suit challenges the mayor and council’s constitutional ability to enact and enforce the ordinance.
On Wednesday, all parties involved in the suit will take part in a conference call with Craig County District Court Judge Shawn Taylor. At that time, Taylor is expected to determine how Thursday’s hearing will take place. The Craig County Courthouse has been closed to the public since mid-March.
Lee said the hearing may take place with a limited number of people present, or may occur using a virtual platform such as Zoom.
At the heart of the 25-page petition, Lee and others contend the city’s order only allows traveling to and from work, or engaging in work associated with a critical infrastructure sector; obtaining medication, groceries and gasoline, visiting medical providers and being outside for personal mental health and exercise. But doing anything, whether taking a drive or walking the dog, is only allowed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. because of the curfew.
“Other than that, 24 hours per day, seven days per week, citizens are prohibited from leaving their home, unless it is for one of the six reasons,” Lee said. “No other reason is provided to be away from one’s home.”
Lee said the vagueness of the city’s ordinance, along with the apparent constitutional issues affecting various freedoms found within the Bill of Rights, leaves it open to “too much interpretation” by law enforcement officers.
Lee said he spoke against the ordinance during the April 7 meeting. At least one council member either “laughed or sighed hard” during the Zoom meeting when challenged by Lee. Approximately 80 people attended the meeting.
“I understand what they are trying to do,” Lee said. “But their actions have to be rational and related. The ends have to justify the means.”
The measure passed 5-3, with Aldermen John Swift, Skip Briley and Dale Hare voting against the issue.
City Attorney Leonard Logan said he disagrees with Lee’s contention that the ordinance is unconstitutional. He believes the list of activities is not a comprehensive list of what people can do within the city of Vinita’s boundaries.
He said Mayor Chuck Hoskin Sr. used language found in other ordinances approved by Oklahoma cities, including the city of Pryor, in drafting the measure. Hoskin was unavailable for comment, as he is recovering from recent back surgery.
“He felt like (the ordinance) was necessary, on a temporary basis,” Logan said. “The curfew and enacting a more strict shelter at home provision.”
Logan said he believes the council and mayor wanted to put public safety first, rather than restrict civil liberties. However, he said, city officials will accept whatever decision Taylor makes regarding the issue.
As of Tuesday, Logan was not aware of any tickets issued by the Vinita Police Department for ordinance violations.
Two pastors, Bobby Wisdom with Isaiah 58 and Tim Lunk with Emmanuel Church, joined the suit on behalf of themselves and their parishioners.
They joined, Lee said, because parishioners can’t drive to church to sit in the parking lot and pray by themselves without violating the ordinance.
Lee said it also outlaws services where people stay in their own vehicles and the service is broadcast via loudspeakers or radio transmission.
Attempts to contact Wisdom were unsuccessful. In a message via the church’s Facebook page, Lunk’s wife, Dona, said her husband wanted to withhold comment about the lawsuit until after Thursday’s hearing.
Ultimately, Lee said, how members of the city’s Police Department enforce the ordinance is open to a wide interpretation.
“That’s not how criminal law works, it’s not arbitrarily decided,” Lee said, adding he believed the council and mayor had good intentions. “But the government cannot be unlimited and unchecked. They are making things illegal, and at some point and time we have to say ‘enough.’ Our town, our citizens said ‘enough,’ and I agree.”
Featured video
About 2 million cases reported: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?
New coronavirus causing COVID-19 cases
United States: 584,073 cases, 23,709 deaths
Italy - 162,488 cases, 21,067 deaths
Spain - 172,541 cases, 18,056 deaths
France - 137,877 cases, 14,986 deaths
United Kingdom - 89,571 cases, 11,347 deaths
Iran - 73,303 cases, 4,585 deaths
China - 83,303 cases, 3,345 deaths
Germany - 130,072 cases, 3,194 deaths
Netherlands - 26,712 cases, 2,833 deaths
Central and South America - 2,950 deaths
Middle East (outside Iran) - 1,798 deaths
Sub-Saharan Africa - 14,500+ cases, 656+ deaths
India - 10,541 cases, 358 deaths
Poland - 7,049 cases, 251 deaths
South Korea - 10,564 cases, 222 deaths
Russia - 21,102 cases, 170 deaths
Japan - 7,645 cases, 143 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
Israel - 11,868 cases, 117 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 2 deaths)