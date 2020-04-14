Here is an ordinance from the city of Vinita that issues restrictions and a curfew for residents and visitors related to COVID-19.

Here is a lawsuit filed against the city of Vinita. The lawsuit contends the city's restrictions and curfew related to the coronavirus violate…

From the order

Here is a look at part of the order issued by the city of Vinita:

Paragraph eight states citizens, residents and visitors within the city limits shall “stay at their home, place of residence or temporary living quarters except when being engaged in traveling to or from work or while engaging in work activities in a critical infrastructure sector, as more particularly described here in above in paragraph (7) and the conduct of essential errands. Essential errands shall mean those errands which are critical to everyday life and includes obtaining medications, groceries, gasoline, and visiting medical providers.”