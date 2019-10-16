The city of Tulsa has suspended eminent domain proceedings for the Elm Creek west detention pond, City Councilor Kara Joy McKee confirmed Wednesday.
“What we decided ... was to pause the process,” McKee said.
The decision was made after some neighborhood meetings in which property owners expressed opposition to and confusion with the announcement last month that the city is moving forward with a long-standing plan to build a flood detention pond between Peoria Avenue and the Inner Dispersal Loop and Sixth and Fourth streets.
In the process, the city instituted condemnation proceedings against several properties, many of which are vacant lots.
McKee said Wednesday the City Council has approved condemnation of one house, but the order has not been approved by the courts. McKee said the Legal Department will stop those proceedings, at least for the time being.
“We want everyone to engage,” she said. “We want everyone to engage with us so we can get to the right solution for Tulsa.”
The detention pond is part of a long-standing flood control plan to funnel water from North and East Elm creeks into the storm sewer system and down to the Arkansas River, with the ultimate goal of making the Sixth Street corridor more suitable for redevelopment.
The plan includes three detention ponds — the one in question, one built some time ago in Centennial Park, and one east of Peoria Avenue.
The east pond is now projected to be part of redevelopment of the old Laura Dester Center site. McKee asked city officials at a meeting Wednesday if enlarging that pond would reduce the size of the west pond, but was told it would not because the two are in different drainage areas.
Wednesday evening, councilors decided to continue a resolution that would have declared the Laura Dester location surplus for the purposes of transferring it to the Tulsa Development Authority.
McKee asked for continuation so that TDA and a developer planning to buy the property could come to a written agreement not to raze the 1940s era buildings on the site. The developer’s plans call for rehabilitation of the buildings rather than demolition.
The middle of the property is to be reserved for the detention pond.
World staff writer Stetson Payne contributed to this story.