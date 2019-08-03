The City Council this week will consider ordinance changes that would set the minimum age for electric scooter users at 16 and prohibit people from riding the vehicles on sidewalks in certain parts of town.
The proposed ordinance amendments also would limit the number of riders on a scooter to one and provide funding to educate riders and the public about the rules and regulations pertaining to electric scooters and bicycles.
Nick Doctor, the city’s chief of community development and policy, said the city began evaluating its regulations for electric scooters in April, when temperatures began to rise and ridership numbers started to climb.
“The changes we’re proposing reflect areas where scooter riders, street and sidewalk users, businesses and others have identified places for greater clarification or direction and address a need we’ve seen for more robust education efforts,” Doctor said.
Bird and Lime, the electric scooter vendors operating in Tulsa, require users to be 18 years old.
“But that is not a legal policy from our perspective; it’s just a business policy,” Doctor said. “So we wanted a legal standard in place.”
In settling on 16 as the minimum age, city officials relied on recognized best practices and the reasonable expectation that individuals that age “have knowledge of traffic laws and the rules of the road,” Doctor said.
The existing city ordinance prohibits scooters from being ridden on sidewalks in “business districts,” a term that has led to some confusion. The proposed ordinance names those districts — the Inner Dispersal Loop, Cherry Street and Brookside.
Inner Dispersal Loop is defined as the area of the city bounded on the east by U.S. 75, on the west and north by Interstate 244, and on the south by Oklahoma 51; Brookside is defined as Peoria Avenue from 31st to 41st streets; and Cherry Street is defined as 15th Street from Peoria to Utica avenues.
Doctor said there are two reasons scooter users are prohibited from riding on sidewalks in those neighborhoods: the volume of pedestrian traffic and the fact that the speed limits in those areas are relatively low, making it more conducive to operating scooters in the streets.
“We are trying to avoid those conflict points between scooter users, bicycle users and pedestrians,” Doctor said.
The city charges electric scooter companies operating in the city separate licensing and maintenance fees based on the number of scooters in their fleets. Since scooters arrived in Tulsa in late October, those funds have been used for maintenance and infrastructure expenditures.
The proposed ordinance changes would direct some of those funds toward education programs.
“It’s clear that we need resources to be able to do that effectively for this form of technology and for any future forms of technology,” Doctor said.
The proposed ordinance changes also make clear that the same city regulations that apply to bicycles apply to electric scooters.
The scooters have been popular in Tulsa since the day they arrived.
As of Friday, nearly 101,000 riders had used a Lime scooter for a total of 377,072 rides. Bird has had 21,199 unique riders, who have accounted for 50,979 rides.
The Mayor’s Office first proposed possible changes to the electric scooter ordinances in May, shortly after a 5-year-old boy died after falling off a Lime rental scooter operated by his mother.
The City Council will discuss the proposed ordinance changes in a committee meeting Wednesday. No vote is scheduled.