How well do you know the sites in Tulsa?
Find out this weekend by taking part in a free citywide scavenger hunt.
The 918 Day Tulsa Scavenger Hunt will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to a city of Tulsa news release. The event will begin at the McKeon Center for Creativity on Tulsa Community College’s downtown campus, 910 S. Boston Ave.
The city is welcoming teams of four to sign up for the event. Using clues provided by the city, teams will compete for points, with less-well-known sites worth more points than well-known locations.
Wednesday is the deadline for teams to sign up for the scavenger hunt. Registration is required, and participants must attend the kickoff event at the McKeon Center to check in and get their clues.
Winners will receive a grab-bag of prizes and a lunch with Mayor G.T. Bynum and Chief Resilience Officer Krystal Reyes.
Also to mark 918 Day, the mayor will be taking a 24-hour tour of Tulsa. Beginning at midnight Sept. 18, Bynum will travel to various destinations throughout the city, detailing his stops hourly on social media.
This will be the second year for 918 Day, which began last year as part of the Resilient Tulsa Strategy. A comprehensive plan to address inequities in the city, the strategy includes many facets with a focus on developing a more cohesive and engaged community.
This year’s theme is “What makes Tulsa Tulsa?”
Listings of planned community events and businesses offering 918 Day discounts can be found on the city of Tulsa’s website, cityoftulsa.org.