RENTIESVILLE — The Honey Springs Battlefield and Visitor Center will host its second annual Civil War Christmas on Saturday.
Set from 3-5 p.m. at the center, the holiday-themed party will offer children a chance to sit, talk and take photographs with Santa. There also will be Christmas crafts, a coloring contest and Civil War soldiers dressed in period attire.
Refreshments will be provided by the Checotah Landmark Preservation Society. The program is free to the public, but donations are welcome.
The center is at 11th Street and Gertrude Avenue in Rentiesville.
For more information, call 918-473-5572.