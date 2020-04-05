The City of Claremore announced a stay-at-home order on Sunday, joining a growing list of cities opting to take the step in lieu of a statewide order.
Effective Monday morning, all public and private events as well as social gatherings outside residences are prohibited, and all sports courts, fields, golf courses and dog parks are closed. Use of park facilities, such as shelters or playground equipment, is also prohibited.
The order completely disallows gatherings except for those among members of the same residence — a step beyond the previous cap of 10 — and asks residents to limit those from their household engaged in essential activity wherever possible, such as visits to the grocery store.
“City, state and national health officials have warned that the spread of COVID-19 is likely to peak over the next few weeks,” Claremore City Manager Jim Thomas said in a news release. “We are taking additional proactive measures to keep Claremore citizens safe.”
Essential businesses remain open as outlined by Gov. Kevin Stitt, and no one in Claremore needs documentation proving their right to be out and about, according to the release.
“Businesses should comply with physical distancing requirements for both employees and the general public, and require employees to conduct work remotely where feasible,” Douglas said. “We also recommend everyone wear non-medical fabric face masks while in public.”
Rogers County, which neighbors Tulsa County, had 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no related deaths as of Sunday at noon, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported.
Claremore's stay-at-home order is in effect until midnight April 30.