A Claremore woman arrested last year on a child abuse complaint was sentenced to seven years in prison on Tuesday after failing a drug test and violating other conditions a month into her previous suspended sentence.
A Rogers County judge sentenced Shanece Wilson to a seven-year suspended sentence June 10 for felony child abuse.
Wilson, 25, was originally arrested in February 2018 after giving birth to a son with fetal alcohol syndrome and admitting she drank about a liter of alcohol per day while pregnant, according to court records. The boy has since been adopted.
Eight days after receiving her original sentence, Wilson's drug test came back positive for alcohol, meth and THC, according to a motion to revoke her sentence.
She was also living with her boyfriend instead of a recovery house in which she was ordered to reside, the motion alleged. Claremore Police arrested that boyfriend Aug. 5 on a complaint of domestic assault and battery after Wilson was hospitalized with a head wound, according to a police report. Officers determined the pair was fighting over a liquor bottle, the motion stated.
Wilson was also ordered to attend a public session shedding light on "Addiction's Awful Truth" and attend a 12-step program, but the court had no proof she did either, the motion alleged.
Wilson was booked into the Rogers County jail Aug. 14 and she remained there Wednesday afternoon, according to the jail's online roster.