Some hungry children couldn't wait for the ribbon cutting and festivities Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday morning, with falling temperatures, wintry weather and biting winds, families were waiting for the doors to open for the first time at Emergency Infant Services' new location at 1110 S. Denver Ave. By the time Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum cut the ribbon Tuesday, 50 families had already been through the front doors.
Executive Director Bill Andoe said the families braving the weather Monday morning is exactly why the organization couldn't wait to open this week.
"We open our doors at 9 a.m. and there were moms and babies at our door out in this weather," Andoe said. "I think that alone says a lot about the emergency that they're in and the kind of help that they need."
Emergency Infant Services' new location, the result of a $6.8 million fundraising campaign, is three times the size of its old location at 222 S. Houston Ave., including parking. The building on Denver Avenue was purchased in October 2016.
Wendy and Gentner Drummond ran the capital campaign for the new facility, and Gentner Drummond said though the big names got recognized at Tuesday's event, the spirit of Emergency Infant Services is in the public's generosity.
"Scores and scores of individuals in this community have donated not from their wealth, but from their means to make a difference in our community," he said. "It makes you proud, and that is why we're all proud to be Tulsans."
The new location also has an onsite warehouse and loading dock. Pallets of diapers are stacked to the ceiling on shelves. Previously, when Andoe ran out of favors at every storage unit and container he could find in the city, the organization's board room started filling up with diapers.
Andoe said the new location will also function as a hub for Emergency Infant Services' satellite facilities throughout the city. When disaster strikes like the historic flooding in May, Andoe said the new location can better facilitate the organization's response in the community.
When the doors open Wednesday morning, there will undoubtedly be another child needing a pack of diapers, probably a jacket for the cold, and maybe some food to get through the rest of the week. At the new location and hopefully for another 43 years, Andoe said, Emergency Infant Services will be there.
"People can see from our Facebook and Instagram the faces of those kids that we serve," Andoe said. "Overall though, despite that kind of tragedy, this is a really happy place. They're coming in and they're getting the comfort, help and hope that they so desperately need."