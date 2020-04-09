District 2 County Commissioner Karen Keith drew two challengers Wednesday on the first day of filing for countywide office.
Josh Turley, 47, and Eddy Barclay, 60, are Republicans and Tulsa County employees. Keith, who also filed Wednesday, is a Democrat seeking a fourth term.
Keith, 66, is one of four county elected officials up for re-election this year. The others — Sheriff Vic Regalado, County Clerk Michael Willis and Court Clerk Don Newberry — also filed papers with the Tulsa County Election Board on Wednesday.
The primary for the countywide elections will be held June 30. Run-off elections, if necessary, would be held Aug. 25, and the general election is set for Nov. 3. County elected officials serve four-year terms.
Regalado, 48, is a Republican. He won a special election in 2016 to fill the seat vacated by former Sheriff Stanley Glanz, who had resigned. Later that year, Regalado won a general election and a four-year term.
Willis, 39, is a Republican. He was elected in 2016.
Newberry, 53, is a Republican. He was elected in 2016.
The Election Board remains open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday but is taking precautions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The office doors are closed, so candidates for office and other members of the public wishing to conduct business there are asked to call 918-596-5780 to be let in.
Candidate packets also are available online at elections.ok.gov. Candidates must submit their papers to the Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Friday.