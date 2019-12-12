VINITA — A 12-person jury will be selected from a pool of 75 candidates Friday morning for the competency hearing of quadruple-murder suspect Ronnie Dean Busick.
Busick is charged with multiple counts of murder, arson and kidnapping in the slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the kidnapping and presumed deaths of their daughter, Ashley Freeman, and her friend, Lauria Bible.
He is making his 13th courtroom appearance since he was taken into custody in April 2018 in the 20-year-old case.
Busick has undergone three competency examinations — conducted for the state, Busick’s defense team and the Oklahoma Forensic Center. It is expected that those three competency reports will be introduced as evidence in the daylong hearing to determine whether Busick can stand trial.
In the 1980s, Busick survived a gunshot wound to his head. That and his extensive history of drug use are the reasons the tests were requested by his attorney, Grethen Mosley.
Prosecutors also implicated in the killings two other suspects, Warren Phillip Welch II and David Pennington, both now deceased. Welch died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, and Pennington died a drug-related death.
Authorities believe that Ashley and Lauria, teenage best friends, were kidnapped, tied up, raped and held in a mobile home in Picher for a “matter of days” before being strangled, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Busick’s case.
The girls were 16 when they disappeared from the Freeman residence on Dec. 30, 1999. Kathy and Danny Freeman were fatally shot, and their mobile home was set on fire.
Busick has denied any involvement in their disappearance or knowledge of the whereabouts of the girls’ remains. He is in an isolated cell in the Craig County jail with bail set at $1 million.