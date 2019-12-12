VINITA — A 12-person jury will be selected from a pool of 75 candidates on Friday morning for the competency hearing of quadruple-murder suspect Ronnie Dean Busick.
Busick is charged with multiple counts of murder, arson and kidnapping in the slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman and the kidnapping and presumed deaths of their daughter, Ashley Freeman, and her friend, Lauria Bible.
He is making his 13th courtroom appearance since he was taken into custody in April 2018 in the 20-year-old case.
Busick has undergone three competency examinations — conducted for the state, Busick’s defense team and the Oklahoma Forensic Center. It is expected those three competency reports will be introduced into the daylong hearing to determine if Busick can stand trial.
In the 1980s, Busick survived a gunshot wound to the head, and that along with an extensive history of drug use is the reason the tests were requested by his attorney, Grethen Mosley.
Two other suspects, Warren Phillip Welch II and David Pennington, both now deceased, were also implicated by prosecutors in the killings. Welch died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, and Pennington died a drug-related death.
Authorities believe that the teenage best friends were kidnapped, tied up, raped and held in a mobile home in Picher for a “matter of days” before being strangled, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Busick’s case.
Lauria and Ashley were 16 years old when they disappeared from the Freeman residence on Dec. 30, 1999. Kathy and Danny Freeman were fatally shot, and their mobile home was set on fire.
Busick has denied any involvement or knowledge of the whereabouts of the girls’ remains. He is in an isolated cell in the Craig County jail with bail set at $1 million.