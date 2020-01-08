Seven northeast Oklahoma counties will experience favorable conditions for wildfires on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
Dry and windy conditions will persist in Tulsa, Pawnee, Osage, Washington, Nowata, Rogers and Creek counties, as well as Oklahoma County, making it likely any fires that develop will spread rapidly.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Outdoor burning is discouraged, and the National Weather Service in Tulsa recommends disposing of cigarettes properly, avoiding activities that could start fires and immediately reporting any fires to local authorities.
Temperatures in the affected area will be in the low to mid 60s with south winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, and 20 to 30 percent humidity.