Congressman Markwayne Mullin speaks in November at the Miami (Okla.) Regional Chamber of Commerce. Gary Crow/Tulsa World file

The Great Coronavirus Pandemic has already done something the Great Recession did not.

It’s caused 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin’s business empire to lay off employees.

“I’ve never been through that before,” Mullin said Monday during a conference call with the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce.

Mullin and wife Christie started with his father’s plumbing business 23 years ago and have branched into several related and a few unrelated enterprises since. Mullin signed over his share of the businesses to Christie when he entered Congress but still commonly refers to them as “ours.”

The epidemic containment-induced layoffs were from the family’s two restaurants, both of which closed when dining in was banned to slow the spread of COVID-19. Mullin said one of the restaurants has been refitted for takeout with 20 of the laid-off employees back at work.

“This is a very troubling time for a lot of business owners and I’m no different,” said Mullin.

“We opened (Monday) ... just to see if we can make it work. Our idea is we don’t have to break even, we just can’t absorb it all,” he said.

“We’re all concerned about where it’s going. We know business enough to know we can’t shut down the economy this long and think ... the economy is just going to bounce back.”

Mullin said his best guess is that the economy will take two years to fully recover, depending on how much longer current restrictions are in place. He said estimates he’s seen predict a second-quarter drop of up to 30% in gross domestic product.

The congressman reviewed some of the provisions the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief bill — sometimes called “COVID 3” — intended to help businesses weather the financial drought.

Mullin said he thinks a “COVID 4” is likely.

Mullin said he thinks that bill will address state and local government revenue failures but added, “I’m just making an educated guess.”

During the 45-minute discussion, Mullin remarked several times on the difficulty of balancing public health and commerce.

For instance, Mullin said “from a business perspective” he found efforts to define “essential” and “non-essential” businesses often arbitrary and unfair.

“When we start choosing who’s essential and who’s not, man, it makes it tough,” he said. “Who’s to say Walmart is essential because they sell groceries, but at the same time ... you can buy everything else there? Meanwhile the retail store beside them isn’t.”

Mullin said the current situation forces governors and mayors into difficult decisions.

“I can’t say I support picking winners and losers on essential and non-essential businesses,” Mullin said. “I’m not saying I’d handle the situation any different because I don’t have all the information they have.”

Like a lot of people from President Donald Trump on down, Mullin said it is difficult not to wonder what the long-range implications of bringing the Main Street level of the American economy to a near stop.

“I know the coronavirus is deadly. I know we’ve got to take it serious. But we can’t bankrupt ourselves, bankrupt our communities and bankrupt our state all at the same time while we’re trying to fight this,” he said.

“Not everybody is going to get this, not everybody is going to die from it but everybody is going to be exposed to it. The idea of (social distancing) is not to keep people from getting it, it’s to slow the spread of it so we don’t overrun our hospitals.

“We’re going to look back on this and we’re going to say we either overreacted or we underreacted,” Mullin said. “Right now, I sometimes think we’re overreacting. But at what cost to people’s lives do you say we’ve overreacted? If you have a loved one, if you have a friend that’s in serious condition, you’d probably say we underreacted.”

