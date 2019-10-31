Judge declines to put 'permitless carry' gun law on hold (copy)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Critics of a controversial gun law that will allow people to carry a weapon without a permit or training have asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court to put the measure on hold.

The action Thursday came after an Oklahoma County district judge a day earlier declined to issue an injunction pending the outcome of a legal challenge that alleges the measure violates the Oklahoma constitutional requirement that bills address a single subject.

House Bill 2597, which allows for "constitutional" or "permitless" carry, is set to take effect Friday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

