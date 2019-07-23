OKLAHOMA City — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday set in motion a nearly $261 million project for construction on the west loop of the Gilcrease Expressway.
The contract was awarded to a partnership involving AECOM, an engineering and construction firm based in Los Angeles, and Duit Construction Co., based in Edmond.
Work is expected to start by the end of the year, said Jack Damrill, an OTA spokesman.
It is expected to be finished in February 2022, said Tim Gatz, OTA director and transportation secretary.
The toll road will include a bridge over the Arkansas River.
The project consists of construction of a new, four-lane highway beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connects to Interstate 44 just south of West 51st Street South and ends just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street.
It is part of the Driving Forward program, a turnpike expansion and improvement initiative for six roads.
“I look forward to getting the project under construction,” Gatz said.
