As members of the Tulsa community grapple with the apparent deaths of two missing toddlers, Mental Health Association Oklahoma CEO Mike Brose says they can know that they are not alone; the emotions they're experiencing are "totally normal" and valid.
Those who are grieved, sad, or even angry about the turn of events didn't necessarily have to know Miracle Crook, 3, or Tony Crook, 2, to recognize a great injustice. It's a phenomenon Brose calls identification.
"This sort of event touches our common humanity," Brose said. "We all love our children, and we worry about our children and we worry about the safety of our children."
Children are innocent, and when they're cut short of being able to live a full life due to circumstances they cannot control, it hits a nerve.
Research is clear, Brose said: The most intense form of grief is losing a child. And when people identify with a story of a child, or children, being lost, it can elicit a community grief response.
A makeshift memorial has grown large at the gate where police say Miracle and Tony wandered down to Mingo Creek, hand in hand, on May 22, the last time they were seen on surveillance video.
Family members, as well as neighbors and strangers, have visited intermittently, leaving balloons, flowers, stuffed animals and even children's clothing; pausing to pray or reflect.
It's all part of the process, Brose said, and it's healthy to experience. It helps us hold our children a little more closely, and it expands our perspective on what's really going on with the children in the community, Brose said.
"Talk about it," he said. "Talk together; talk at home.
"Time heals. If we talk about it, we acknowledge our own grief and sadness," beginning the recovery process, he said.
Grief can take many forms. Brose advised residents to be wary of their social media use and consumption regarding the story; places of particularly negative debates or disagreements of what should be done or could have been done "may not be helpful to them."
Coping might come in visiting the memorial or calling a clergy member, and others might be moved to action because one part of this story is inseparable from the rest, Brose said.
"As Oklahomans, we have serious addiction issues in our community," Brose said. "The use of substances can lead to and put somebody in a state of mind where they are not responsible."
The toddlers' mother, Donisha Willis, remains in jail on child neglect complaints. She was apparently found passed out with the children nowhere to be found after they were left in her care.
Police have said they're working to determine what charges to file in the case and against whom.
“We don’t have enough treatment in our state," Brose said. "I’m not excusing the behavior at all, but that’s a fact.”
One way to take action, Brose said, is to support organizations working to prevent tragedies like this from occurring, Brose said, such as Family & Children's Services, The Parent Child Center, Domestic Violence Intervention Services and MHA.
And for additional assistance with processing trauma, Brose said MHA's Mental Health Assistance Center, 918-585-1213, is always available for a call during the day.
"We’re always happy to talk with someone to help them figure out what they’re feeling, experiencing and if they need additional help or not," Brose said.