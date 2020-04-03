DPS suspending face-to-face public interaction
The Department of Public Safety said Thursday that it will disengage from in-person public interactions until further notice in reaction to the continual spread of the novel coronavirus in Oklahoma.
“The Department of Public Safety and our extraordinary employees are committed to providing necessary services to all our citizens at this very challenging time. We encourage everyone to take advantage of the online tools we offer in order to meet your needs,” DPS Commissioner John Scully said in a statement.
DPS is now offering online renewals and replacements for Class D driver’s licenses and state-issued identification cards. DPS is working on expanding services to include commercial and suspended or revoked driver’s licenses.
Also, the department has extended the expiration dates of all Class D driver’s licenses, identification cards, commercial driver’s licenses and handicap parking placards.
Residents are still encouraged to seek information about services on the DPS website at ok.gov/dps or by calling 405-425-2424.
OU to hold virtual graduation ceremony
The University of Oklahoma will hold a virtual commencement ceremony to accommodate students graduating following the spring semester.
The virtual ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, the university said in a news release.
During the virtual ceremony, graduates’ names will be announced as their photos and degrees are displayed.
The announcement comes after the school announced that it would postpone the in-person graduation ceremonies scheduled for May 8-9 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who choose not to participate next month’s virtual ceremony will have the opportunity to attend the rescheduled spring ceremonies, slated for Aug. 8-9 at the Lloyd Noble Center on the Norman campus, the school said.
Additional details will be made available online at ou.edu/commencement.
BlueCross BlueShield waives cost-sharing
BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma (BCBSOK), Oklahoma’s largest member-owned health insurer, announced Thursday that it is waiving member cost-sharing, including deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, related to treatment for COVID-19.
The waiver applies to costs associated with COVID-19 treatment at in-network facilities and treatment for out-of-network emergencies.
The new policy applies to all BCBSOK fully insured group plans, individual and family plans, Medicare (excluding Part D plans) and Medicare supplement members.
BCBSOK will work in partnership with self-funded employer groups that decide to offer the same waivers. This policy is effective for treatment received April 1 through May 31. BCBSOK will continue to reassess this policy as circumstances warrant, it said.
Mental Health Association holding online fundraiser
Mental Health Association Oklahoma is hosting a Facebook fundraiser to support its programs and services during this challenging time.
The fundraiser can be found on Facebook by searching “Mental Health Association Oklahoma COVID-19 Relief Fund.”
“We want to let people know about what we are still doing despite the difficulties we are facing with COVID-19. Some examples of what is still taking place are providing meals for those experiencing homelessness, maintaining support groups virtually through Zoom, and launching daily podcasts,” said Rachel Decean, the organization’s social media consultant.
OSU ag collects supplies for health care providers
Divya Jaroni, a food microbiologist for Oklahoma State University’s Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products and a professor in the department of animal and food sciences, pitched the idea of starting a drive to collect personal protective equipment throughout the OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
“As researchers, especially those in the health business, we do have supplies of PPE items in our labs,” Jaroni said. “If each member even donates one box of gloves, masks or disposable lab coats, we can have plenty of supplies to donate.”
After Jaroni shared her idea, Tom Coon, Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources vice president, followed up with emails to department heads and unit administrators, supporting the donation of supplies, and within one day, two truckloads of PPE supplies were collected and delivered to University Health Services on campus for use by local health care providers.
“Dr. Jaroni came up with a simple idea, and it was immediately obvious that it was a great idea,” Coon said. “As the idea spread among a few people, we jumped on it, and by 2:30 on the same afternoon, Jane Carpenter from the dean’s office had gathered two carloads of personal protective equipment from our departments for the Stillwater area health care community.”
Ministers Alliance to hold Easter food giveaway
The Christian Ministers Alliance will hold its annual Easter giveaway on Tuesday night.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Gilcrease Hills Baptist Church, 2001 W. Newton St.
Food baskets will be available through a drive-thru, said the Rev. W.R. Casey, president of the Christian Ministers Alliance.
The giveaway will help families of low-income students from eight Union Public Schools, four Bixby Public Schools and 60 Tulsa Public Schools, according to Casey.
This is the 38th year the Christian Ministers Alliance will have held the giveaway.
Anyone with questions or who wishes to donate can call Casey at 918-951-7407.
Those wishing to donate money can also can send checks to CMA Inc., P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.
TCC moves summer classes online
Tulsa Community College announced Thursday that summer courses will be available only through virtual and distance-learning formats.
Face-to-face instruction has been unavailable at the college since spring break, when the emergence of COVID-19 prompted colleges and universities across the state to begin moving classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.
“Our faculty and staff have done a tremendous job in shifting operations from in-person classes to a virtual campus,” TCC President Leigh Goodson said in a statement. “In a matter of weeks, TCC transitioned all classes and services in the middle of the semester while maintaining the integrity and importance of teaching and learning.”
The extension of remote learning to this summer comes as no surprise as health officials project the spread of COVID-19 to peak this summer, with the outbreak beginning to subside in July.
Cindy Hess, senior vice president and chief academic officer at TCC, said professors will conduct their courses with the understanding that not all students have equal access to technology or high-speed internet at home.
Many students will experience a virtual classroom format at the same day and time as their scheduled class, Hess said. Others will rely on lectures captured by video that can be viewed when possible.
For some subjects, such as a science course with a lab component, professors will need to use the best resources available to teach concepts or outcomes.
“We understand students might be concerned about the changes to their courses this (summer), but we remain steadfast in our commitment to continue providing an excellent learning environment online, as one would expect in face-to-face classes,” Hess said. “We want students to know we are committed to working with each one to address their situation and to accommodate their needs, when possible.”
Meanwhile, the Tulsa Community College Foundation is using its Student Emergency Fund to provide emergency financial support to currently enrolled students who are unable to meet essential expenses due to the pandemic.
Featured video