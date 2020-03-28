IRONMAN triathlon postponed
The 2020 IRONMAN Tulsa triathlon has been postponed over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tulsa Regional Tourism announced the Piedmontese triathlon, originally scheduled for May 31, “will not take place as planned,” according to a news release Friday evening.
Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said postponement is the “best call” for the event and Tulsa.
“We made this decision in order to prioritize the health and safety of the athletes, visitors, and our community,” Hoyt said. “The event is estimated to have $11 million in total economic impact, and while that won’t happen in May 2020, it will take place in Tulsa in the future.” No makeup date was announced Friday, but organizers are exploring options and a new date will be announced soon, according to a news release.
Tulsa Animal Welfare adjusts visits, other procedures amid pandemic
The Tulsa Animal Welfare says it will not be accepting walk-in visitations during the ongoing COVID-19 threat.
The city’s animal shelter instead will coordinate public adoptions by appointment, according to a news release. Those interested are encouraged to call 918-596-8001.
For intakes, residents are asked to call the Pet Diversion Specialist at 918- 596-7387 to schedule an appointment.
If an animal is found that is injured or in medical distress, residents may bring it to the shelter immediately, the release said.
Residents are asked to not pick up strays unless they are willing to shelter-in-place while caring for the animal.
Animal control services will continue, officials said.
Response to non-emergency calls and activities including non-aggressive animal complaints, leash law complaints and nuisance complaints will be limited.
DPS launches online renewals and replacements for licenses and IDs
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety will launch online renewals and replacements for Class D driver licenses and identification cards.
Customers can complete the application by going to dps.ok.gov and clicking on “online services.” They can also find a link at my.ok.gov as well and create an account. In order to use this service, the customer’s previous renewal must have been made in person. The only exception to this is customers (including spouses and dependents) who are active duty or civilian contractors with the military. A customer may only renew or replace their driver’s license if their driving privilege is in good standing and Oklahoma address is correct and current. It can be updated at https://wa1.dps.state.ok.us/addresschange.
Those choosing online renewal will have the option to pay online by credit card or click “pay later” to mail a check. The new driver’s license or identification card will then be sent to the customer by mail. There is a fee associated with the service. A renewal will cost $40.69 and a replacement will cost $26.65. The costs to do this service in office are $38.50 for a renewal and $25.00 for a replacement.
DPS offices will still be open to the public by appointment only.
Tulsa County Courthouse to continue limited access
The Tulsa County Commission renewed an earlier resolution to limit access to the courthouse until April 13.
Visitors will still only be allowed to enter through one entrance on the north side of the building or through the basement of the parking garage, and only if they have a critical transaction requiring the assistance of a county office or need to attend to a matter pending or bring an emergency matter before the Tulsa County District Court.
No one is permitted to enter the Tulsa County Courthouse who has been diagnosed with or been in direct contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Nor are those who exhibit symptoms of the virus or have been asked to self-quarantine, traveled outside the state within 30 days to locations that have had a high-rate of COVID-19 cases.
With the renewal of the March 18 resolution, Tulsa County officials are continuing to urge the public to conduct its business over the phone, through email or through postal mail.
COVID-19 fraudsters and con artists targeted in new state-federal partnership
State and federal prosecutors announced Friday a partnership to laser-focus on con artists using the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud Oklahomans.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and U.S. Attorney Tim Downing announced the effort Friday, stating that the combined resources will enable authorities to more quickly verify allegations and expedite the process of stopping criminals.
“During times of crisis, we should all be taking action to help those in need, not exploiting our neighbors for personal financial gain,” Hunter said. “However, it is an unfortunate reality that since the president’s emergency order, both of our offices have been inundated with calls about price gouging and scams related to the Coronavirus.”
Hunter said they anticipate that criminals using COVID-19 to scheme and scam will worsen “before it gets better.” Downing, who prosecutes in the Western District of Oklahoma, and Hunter will pool their resources to expedite criminal investigations.
Suspected fraud and price gouging can be made to either the Attorney General’s Office or the federal government via the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline.
Oklahomans may report suspected fraud and price gouging to the state Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit by calling 405-521-2029 or by emailing consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov. They may also report suspicions to the federal government by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline 1-866-720-5721 or by email at disaster@leo.gov.
