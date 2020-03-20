Heard the rumors about expensive, private COVID-19 tests or special treatment for NBA stars? The Tulsa World received answers to the latest questions and concerns about testing for the coronavirus.
What do I do if I think I'm infected? How do I get tested?
“We’re telling everyone to call their doctors. Doctors will assess them, decide whether to test them and then swab them and send off the test to the state lab or a private lab,” said Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department.
What is a “private” test? Who is giving them and are they the same or different from those available through government-controlled health channels?
“Physicians have two options – they can send a swab to the state Health Department or their own testing labs or many of the private labs they already contract with, such as RML (Regional Medical Laboratory, Labcorp, DLO (Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma), etc. They have pretty limited capacity, as well. We don’t have capacity to test pretty much everywhere in this country right now. RML is planning to stand up a lot more tests at some point over the next 10 days, though,” Dart said.
Do you have or have you heard any concerns that some so-called “A-listers” have received preferential treatment in receiving COVID-19 tests in Oklahoma, such as the experience of NBA players getting testing quickly in Oklahoma City contrasted with that of a Tulsa paramedic at Hillcrest who was unable to get one referenced yesterday in a report by the Washington Post?
"I have had that question. In Tulsa County, the cue of samples waiting to be tested is really large and I can tell you this: No one is getting preferential testing treatment in Tulsa – we don’t care who you are, that doesn’t matter to us. If you’re at risk and the screening determines you need a test, we will test you,” said Dart. “We’re trying to prioritize based on the risk factors we all know about – the health status of the patient, known exposure, underlying health conditions. And if first responders and health care workers are exposed, we want to get them tested as quickly as possible so we can keep them on the front lines”
How much does a COVID-19 test cost? Is it true it can be as much as $3,100 out of pocket?
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Insurance Department issued an urgent bulletin to all health insurance companies and health maintenance organizations operating in the state to waive costs associated with testing for the diagnosis of COVID-19.
The state’s bulletin also requested that companies be “proactive” in communicating to their members so they’re aware of their available benefits during this public health crisis.
“Our number one priority is consumer protection, we do not want cost-sharing to serve as a barrier to testing and treatment for COVID-19,” Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said. “Timely decision making is critically important during this time. As we battle this together, Oklahomans should be assured that their health insurers are ready and able to manage this public health challenge.”
What about other associated costs?
Tuesday’s state bulletin also requested health insurers waive all cost-sharing for COVID-19 testing related office visits or urgent care visits, waive all copays for telehealth services and not cancel coverage for anyone diagnosed with COVID-19 for the next 90 days.
“Our goal is to be as prepared as we can be for any potential impact of COVID-19,” said Mulready. “We appreciate the health insurers’ support and cooperation.”