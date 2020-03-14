Tulsa County library locations to close for two weeks
All Tulsa City-County Library locations were closed Friday and will remain closed for at least two weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In a news release Friday, the library system announced it will also discontinue outreach services, including the Bookmobile and Reading Roadshow services. Digital services will continue, along with the library’s Ask Us telephone services.
Loan periods will be extended and the library will stop charging overdue fines, as well as waive all existing overdue fines, according to the release.
The move is in part to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for social distancing. About 7,000 visitors reportedly enter library locations each day.
The libraries will close out of an “abundance of caution” to “limit the opportunity for exposure for both our public and staff,” according to the release. The downtown Central Library’s Starbucks location will reportedly remain open as a to-go location.
State corrections facilities canceling visitation
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is canceling all visitation and all volunteer access to facilities.
The agency is utilizing its “Management of Pandemic Influenza” procedure as the basis for developing a specific, comprehensive response to COVID-19. Steps include screening all new inmate arrivals for symptoms of COVID-19 and suspending all inmate security movements. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
For the most up-to-date information, the public can call 405-425-2556 to hear a recorded message. The public can also go to ODOC’s website and social media platforms for updates.
Tulsa County District Court cancels jury trials
Tulsa County District Judge William LaFortune announced Friday that all jury trials previously scheduled for March 30 and April 13 are now canceled.
Tulsa citizens who have received summons to appear for jury service on those dates are excused, according to a news release.
Wanenmacher’s canceled for first time in 65 years
For the first time in 65 years there will not be a Wannenmacher’s Tulsa Arms Show in Tulsa this spring.
Due to coronavirus concerns, the owner and directors of the show decided Friday to cancel the world’s largest gun show, which draws a crowd of 35,000 to 40,000 people each November and April. It was set for April 4-5.
“I tell you what, I’m mentally shot,” Joe Wanenmacher said. “I think the kids saw the handwriting on the wall, and maybe I did, too, but I didn’t want to believe it.”
Wanenmacher has personally directed the show for 52 of its 65 years.
“I held out, but as a convenience to our exhibitors and spectators and everybody involved we canceled while we have time to contact everybody,” he said.
The show is letting those who purchased advance VIP tickets or reserved a table carry those forward to the Nov. 14-15 show.
Tulsa Habitat halting volunteer work through May 1
Tulsa Habitat for Humanity has announced the suspension of all volunteer work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Tulsa Habitat for Humanity is assessing ways in which we can aid with mitigation efforts that can help reduce the risk of exposure,” the nonprofit organization announced Friday afternoon. “Therefore, effective immediately, Tulsa Habitat for Humanity has suspended all volunteer groups and all volunteer work through May 1, 2020.”
Volunteers are directed to email volunteer@tulsahabitat.org or call 918-592-4224 to reschedule participation.
“We will continue to assess the situation and advise the public of any changes to this policy,” the statement from Tulsa Habitat reads. “As a volunteer-centric organization, the health and well being of those who give of their time to support the greater good is of paramount importance to Tulsa Habitat. We urge all our volunteers to consider ways in which they can reduce the risk of exposure.
Tulsa Garden Center postpones events
As a precautionary measure, the Tulsa Garden Center said in a news release Friday that all classes, internal meetings and plant society events through March 31 at Woodward Park will be postponed effective Saturday. The Tulsa Garden Center Mansion and the Linnaeus Teaching Garden at Woodward Park will also be closed to the public. Private events scheduled during that time frame will go on as planned, officials said.
Woody Guthrie Center temporarily closes
The Woody Guthrie Center has temporarily closed.
The Center posted a statement that it is committed to keeping visitors, artists, researchers and staff healthy and safe. As a precaution, the center is closed until further notice. The closure includes the postponement of the Real Talk program scheduled for March 21.
Said the statement: “We are taking this action to generally limit potential exposure to COVID-19, due to the tactile nature of our exhibits (touch screens, headphones, virtual reality headsets). We have no reason to believe anyone connected to the Center has been exposed to the virus.
“We will continue to monitor recommendations and alerts from the Centers for Disease Control and the Tulsa County Health Department. We’ll provide updates via our social media channels and our website, woodyguthriecenter.org.”
TSO to postpone ‘Star Wars’ concert
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is postponing the sold-out “Star Wars in Concert” event until later this year.
The decision, according to a statement from the Tulsa PAC, where the concert was to be performed, was made in light of the evolving COVID-19 situation.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but look forward to adding to the safety and welfare of citizens in the Greater Tulsa Area in this ever-changing situation,” the statement said. For the latest updates, please visit the COVID-19 page found at tulsapac.com.
Tulsa Symphony executive director Keith Elder said that a date for the rescheduled concert will be announced next week, and that tickets for the March 14 concert will be honored.
Botanic Garden halting programs through March 31
The Tulsa Botanic Garden is canceling or postponing all programming at the garden through March 31, including Spring Break Story Times (March 17-20), the March 19 Tulip Tour and the annual Bunny Hunt (March 29). Its Bands & Blooms event on March 26 will be rescheduled for a later date.
Northeastern State University canceling, postponing public events through early April
Public events at NSU will either be cancelled or postponed through April 5, school officials said. Organizers have also decided to include the previously scheduled events on April 7 and 9.