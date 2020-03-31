Small businesses will probably be able to begin applying for coronavirus-related loans within a week, two members of Oklahoma's congressional delegations said Tuesday.

Participating in separate teleconferences, U.S. Sen. James Lankford and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said banks should have guidance on the so-called Paycheck Protection Program — which was part of the CARES Act that President Donald Trump signed Friday — by close of business Friday and be able to take applications next week.

Hern, speaking on a Tulsa Regional Chamber conference call with 145 participants Tuesday morning, said he expected to see "baseline" rules later in the day.

"They had up to 30 days to write the rules," Hern said. "To do this in six days, it's indescribable how appreciative people are going to be to see this gets here so quickly."

The Paycheck Protection Program is a unique feature of the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. It allows businesses to acquire Small Business Administration loans through their local banks for up to 2.5 times their monthly payrolls based on their recent employment histories.

The loans are then fully or partially forgiven if the business maintains its payroll for at least eight weeks.

The program includes allowances for laid-off employees restored to the payroll.

"The thinking here is two-fold," said Hern. "One is to keep people ... on their jobs and getting a paycheck. ... The other thing is to keep businesses with employees, ready to go when we turn this curve ... with the COVID-19 outbreak."

A small business owner himself, Hern said, "It's been really disconcerting trying to figure out how to keep employees employed across multiple businesses and then talking to people, to have them call you ... and say, 'congressman, I've worked my entire life ... I'm losing everything. Please do something.'

"Those are outside of the calls and the things that we see with COVID-19 where the people are dying and the people are sick and the people are testing positive," he said.

Lankford conducted two teleconferences Tuesday afternoon, one with more than 5,000 constituents and another with the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce.

The constituents asked about everything from voter fraud fears to the price of cattle, but most of their questions were about the coronavirus epidemic.

One woman describing herself as an intensive care unit nurse said her hospital had run out of some cleaning supplies and personal protection equipment and she wanted to know what the government was doing about it.

Lankford said a number of private companies have retooled to manufacture some of those items, and that the state has received its full allotment from the so-called "national stockpile."

And, the state of Oklahoma announced Tuesday it has ordered millions of dollars worth of equipment and materials from private companies.

"You've got a couple of more days, I would say, before you start seeing that delivered out," Lankford said.

Some questions centered on the direct payments to all American adults — generally, $1,200 per adult earning no more than $75,000, with decreasing amounts up to $99,000 in earnings, plus $500 per child up to age 16.

A few asked about a possible follow up to last week's bill. Lankford and Hern both said they preferred to see how the measures taken in recent weeks work out but conceded there is "some enthusiasm," as Lankford put it, for additional spending.

Hern said the passage of the CARES Act and three associated measures appropriate $2.5 trillion and authorize another $4 trillion in lending to distressed businesses.

"That's $6.5 trillion, about 30% of our GDP, (injected into the economy) in about three weeks," Hern said. "That's historic. We've never done this before. A lot of people are asking, 'What's it like?' Nobody knows. We're in uncharted waters."

