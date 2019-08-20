A city councilor on Tuesday accused the Tulsa Police Department of attempting to sweep under the rug the actions of one of its own.
Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said Officer Jeffrey Shane Statum was treated differently from how an ordinary person would have been under the same circumstances when he was not arrested the night police say he was carrying a gun at a bar.
Statum, 34, was charged Friday with one count of carrying a weapon where alcohol is served after an Aug. 3 incident at Club Majestic, 124 N. Boston Ave.
“This is why there is a trust problem,” Hall-Harper said. “And they claim that they don’t circle the wagons and they don’t treat their officers any different. This clearly shows that they do.”
Sgt. Shane Tuell said there was “absolutely no circling of wagons as alleged by Miss Hall-Harper,” adding that officers have discretion in how incidents are handled.
“The appropriate charges were presented to the DA’s (District Attorney’s) Office, which is exactly what the citizens would want,” Tuell said.
Police officers responded late Aug. 3 to a 911 call reporting that a drunken man with a gun and badge — later alleged to be Statum — had told employees of the club he was an undercover officer named Jason Brown.
The call also indicated that there were reports of the man grabbing women in the club, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday.
Statum, who was off duty, was handcuffed and taken to a patrol car but wasn’t arrested that night, according to the affidavit.
Statum was charged Friday, and an arrest warrant was issued for him that day. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail on Saturday — two weeks after police were called to the club.
About four days after the incident, Statum and his attorney met with police investigators, according to the affidavit. Statum has been suspended pending criminal and internal investigations.
Hall-Harper, whose husband, Marcus Harper, is a Tulsa police sergeant, questioned why police waited so long to arrest Statum.
“If (a non-officer) had been in a bar, funky drunk, with a gun, groping women, his ass would have been arrested,” she said.
Tuell said police have handled other incidents involving police officers in a similar fashion.
“We did a thorough investigation consistent with another issue that happened with an officer — an African-American officer assaulted an on-duty officer,” Tuell said.
“The African-American officer was off-duty, and he, too, was not arrested that night, and the victim of that crime was the Tulsa police officer.
“And we still chose to do a proper investigation and submit the appropriate charges. So we are not doing anything that is not consistent with what we have done in the past.”
Statum told investigators he had three to four 8-point or higher beers and two whiskeys at other bars before going to the club and one to three whiskeys later, according to the affidavit. He “acknowledged having a substance abuse problem with alcohol” and said the night in question was hard to remember and “spotty,” the affidavit states.
Hall-Harper said she couldn’t understand why Statum was facing only one charge.
“If you read the facts of the report, he clearly had more violations that they could have documented or charged him with, but it was attempted to be swept under the rug,” she said.
Tuell said the charge Statum faces is in line with the facts uncovered in the police investigation.
“There were several allegations made that night, and each one of them was thoroughly investigated, and the only evidence that supported any of the allegations was the charge for which the officer is currently charged with,” Tuell said.
Asked whether someone other than a police officer would have received the same treatment Statum was afforded, Tuell said officers have discretion.
“There are several instances where officers have discretion and will do a report and send that report to the appropriate investigative unit,” Tuell said. “And so with dealing with other law enforcement officers or dealing with citizens, officers have used that discretion.”
Statum is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 23.