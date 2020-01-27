BAIL REFORM

An inmate waits at the Tulsa County jail to be transported to the Tulsa County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

 STAFF

THE ISSUE

Criminal justice reform

THE PROPOSAL

Lawmakers will consider several proposals for criminal justice reform, something Gov. Kevin Stitt has embraced. Those proposals range from bail reform to sentencing changes and diversion programs.

BACKGROUND

Oklahoma has incarcerated more people than it could afford as a result of lengthy sentences and a rule that certain crimes would require 85% of the term to be served. In recent years, the effort to change incarceration and reentry practices has gained steam.

WILL IT PASS?

Yes. The Legislature and Stitt will likely come to an agreement on bail reform and some changes to sentencing practices. Stitt is a supporter of programs that help inmates transition into society once they leave prison.

FEATURED VIDEO

Tags

