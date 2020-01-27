THE ISSUE
Criminal justice reform
THE PROPOSAL
Lawmakers will consider several proposals for criminal justice reform, something Gov. Kevin Stitt has embraced. Those proposals range from bail reform to sentencing changes and diversion programs.
BACKGROUND
Oklahoma has incarcerated more people than it could afford as a result of lengthy sentences and a rule that certain crimes would require 85% of the term to be served. In recent years, the effort to change incarceration and reentry practices has gained steam.
WILL IT PASS?
Yes. The Legislature and Stitt will likely come to an agreement on bail reform and some changes to sentencing practices. Stitt is a supporter of programs that help inmates transition into society once they leave prison.
