THE ISSUE
Gaming
THE PROPOSAL
Lawmakers could consider some changes to gaming laws, such as letting tribes offer sports betting or allowing commercial casinos into the state.
BACKGROUND
Gov. Kevin Stitt is embroiled in a legal dispute with tribes over their compacts and is seeking higher exclusivity fees. Tribes are willing to discuss rates only if Stitt agrees that the compacts automatically renew. The issue is now before a federal court.
WILL IT PASS?
Unknown. It is not clear whether there is a will among lawmakers to expand gaming or let a commercial operator come into the state to compete with tribes. Many lawmakers have tribes or gaming facilities in their districts.