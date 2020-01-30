THE ISSUE
Gubernatorial control
THE PROPOSAL
Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to continue consolidating authority under the Governor’s Office. He was able to gain an unprecedented level of control over state agencies in his first year in office, and this year he is expected to continue pressing the issue. Specifically, he wants more control over the education system, especially common education and the state’s colleges and universities, but both likely would require constitutional amendments.
With State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister term-limited, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Stitt back a movement to make that office appointed instead of elected.
BACKGROUND
More than any governor, Stitt sees himself as a chief executive officer and puts the operation of state government in the context of the business world. He has been quick to undercut potential power rivals and forced out several longtime agency heads.
WILL IT PASS?
The Legislature gave Stitt just about everything he wanted last year, but friction began to manifest itself near the end of the session. Whether lawmakers will continue surrendering power to the governor will be one of the interesting things to watch this session.